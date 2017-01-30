US judge temporarily blocks Pres.…
- Report: CU knew of allegations against Tumpkin for weeks 1 hour
- Colorado man dies of injuries from freak wind storm 23 minutes
- Man arrested for murder of 2-year-old girl 4 hours
- 8 arrested for kidnapping, assault in Arvada 2 hours
- Man charged with murder in RTD officer shooting 3 hours
- Surge in visitors at Chautauqua State Park causes… 2 hours
- NFL's Super Bowl ad is the definition of adorable 1 hour
- Meet the stars on the 9NEWS puppy bowl 2 hours
- Man guilty of killing wife while high on pot 5 hours
HEADLINES
Updated 5:40 PM. MST
- Grid
- List
-
Local
Colorado Parks and Wildlife celebrating bald eaglesColorado Parks and Wildlife celebrating bald eagles February is the month when people celebrate love - and so do bald eagles. Bald eagles begin nesting from mid-February to March.
- Local
- 2 hours ago
-
Black-History-Month
Local family knew 'Hidden Figures' long before movieLocal family knew 'Hidden Figures' long before movie It was like looking at her life on a giant screen: the church picnics, the bridge games at her mother’s friends’ houses. Janet Darden Gipson couldn’t help but get misty-eyed.
- Black-History-Month
- 9 hours ago
-
Events
9 things to do in Colorado this weekend, Feb. 4, 59 things to do in Colorado this weekend, Feb. 4, 5 It's Super Bowl weekend, but for those of you who don't want to stay inside and watch the big football game, there's plenty of events that will get you outside.
- Events
- 23 hours ago
-
Local
Metro Denver home prices rising slower than a year agoMetro Denver home prices rising slower than a year ago Average home prices in metro Denver were up 8.3 percent year-over-year in January, to $402,979, including both detached single-family houses and attached condos and townhomes, according to the latest data from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors.
- Local
- 3 hours ago
-
Money
Lotto winner quit job days before winning jackpotLotto winner quit job days before winning jackpot An Aurora woman quit her job just days before winning a $3.3 million Lotto jackpot.
- Money
- 3 hours ago
-
Features
Bankwork$ graduate finds new life, careerBankwork$ graduate finds new life, career Where he sits now is far from where he used to be. Mark Petersen struggled with alcohol. He struggled with employment working for years in the food industry with little hope for change.
- Features
- 3 hours ago
-
News
Controversial fiduciary rule's hold is welcome news by some Colorado financial plannersControversial fiduciary rule's hold is welcome news by some Colorado financial planners President Donald Trump's announcement today that he will delay the roll-out of what is known as the fiduciary rule was met with some relief from Denver-area financial planners.
- News
- 2 hours ago
-
Sports
Joe Ellis says contract extension talks with John Elway to resumeJoe Ellis says contract extension talks with John Elway to resume HOUSTON—John Elway has work to do and his boss is going to give him time to do it.
- Sports
- 13 hours ago
-
Next
Getting to know Judge Neil Gorsuch, the 8th graderGetting to know Judge Neil Gorsuch, the 8th grader We learned about a new side of Judge Neil Gorsuch from his elementary school teacher.
- Next
- 28 minutes ago
-
Local
Colorado Muslim community prays in solidarity with Quebec CityColorado Muslim community prays in solidarity with Quebec City The Colorado Muslim Society welcomed community members Friday afternoon for a vigil and prayer in response to Sunday’s deadly attack on a mosque in Quebec City.
- Local
- 29 minutes ago
-
Next
A really cool robot helps paralyzed principal walk againA really cool robot helps paralyzed principal walk again Allyson Mallory, a principal from Littleton whose spirit continues to amaze us, walked on Friday for the first time since December 23.
- Next
- 41 minutes ago
-
Life
Denver Zoo gets a new tiger in preparation for a new exhibitDenver Zoo gets a new tiger in preparation for a new exhibit
- Life
- 7 hours ago
-
Traffic
At least 18-vehicles involved in pileup on Parker RoadAt least 18-vehicles involved in pileup on Parker Road A pileup involving up to 18 vehicles has closed Southbound Parker Road at Quincy Avenue in Aurora.
- Traffic
- 2 hours ago
-
Next
Next Question: Who is responsible for maintenance on Denver playgrounds?Next Question: Who is responsible for maintenance on Denver playgrounds? "The playground at City Park is in need of a serious overhaul.... If it were simply cosmetics I wouldn't be writing."
- Next
- 2 hours ago
-
Local
Advice for hiking muddy trails following the snow, ice stormAdvice for hiking muddy trails following the snow, ice storm We have a pretty big warm up ahead this weekend. A great time for a good hike, but it also means the trails will likely be messy.
- Local
- 2 hours ago
-
Nation-Now
Report: Federal judge in Seattle blocks Trump's travel ban
-
Nation-Now
Reports: Trump travel order revoked 100,000 visas
-
Money
Trump to dismantle Dodd-Frank Wall Street rules through executive orders
-
Super Bowl
NFL's Super Bowl ad is the definition of adorable
-
News
White House insists Yemen raid was well-planned, successful
-
Nation-Now
Cheerleading's peculiar path to potential Olympic sport
-
Politics
Amid 74 arrests, tribal leader criticizes latest pipeline protest
-
Nation-Now
Trump vows to overturn ban on political activity by churches
-
Nation-Now
At least 12 Ukrainian soldiers killed in disputed east
-
Nation-Now
Trump bucks breakfast tradition by calling for prayers for Schwarzenegger
-
Nation-Now
Prison employee found dead at Delaware hostage standoff
-
Nation-Now
Navy: Special forces flew Trump flag in convoy
-
News
GET OFF YOUR PHONE! Daycare message goes viral
-
Nation-Now
As a doctor just back from Sudan, hospitality from Muslims greeted me everywhere
-
Nation-Now
Trump memorializes Navy SEAL killed in raid in Yemen at Dover base
-
News
Betsy DeVos nomination at risk with two Republicans against her
-
Nation-Now
Trump: Go nuclear and abolish filibuster on Gorsuch vote if needed
-
Nation-Now
Drone industry concerned about Trump regulation reduction
-
National-Politics
Why 'cloture' and 'nuclear option' are keys to Trump's Supreme Court pick
-
Nation-Now
Slack, Microsoft step up war on work email
-
National-Politics
12 mins ago 7:28 p.m.
US judge temporarily blocks Pres. Trump's travel ban
-
Local
2 hour ago 5:14 p.m.
Colorado man dies of injuries from freak wind storm
-
Next
20 mins ago 7:20 p.m.
Getting to know Judge Neil Gorsuch, the 8th grader
-
Local
21 mins ago 7:20 p.m.
Colorado Muslim community prays in solidarity with Quebec City
-
Getting "the chills" from music
-
NEXT recommendations
-
Next
33 mins ago 7:07 p.m.
A really cool robot helps paralyzed principal walk again
-
-
Courageous Conversations
-
Paralyzed principal takes some steps
-
Next Question: playground maintenance
-
Colorado Muslim community prays in solidarity with Quebec City
-
Judge Gorsuch's 8th grade teacher
-
Online rumor about ICE agents isn't true
-
Sports
1 hour ago 6:38 p.m.
Report: CU knew of allegations against Tumpkin for weeks
-
Life
2 hour ago 5:54 p.m.
Denver Zoo gets a new tiger in preparation for a new exhibit
-
Denver Zoo gets a new tiger in preparation for a new exhibit
-
Forecast
2 hour ago 5:45 p.m.
Denver weather forecast
-
Friday evening forecast
-
Traffic
2 hour ago 5:42 p.m.
At least 18-vehicles involved in pileup on Parker Road
-
PHOTOS: Denver Zoo gets a new tiger for new exhibit
-
Traffic
2 hour ago 5:41 p.m.
Surge in visitors at Chautauqua State Park causes parking concerns
-
Local
2 hour ago 5:40 p.m.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife celebrating bald eagles
-
Boulder considering paid parking at Chautauqua
-
Pets
2 hour ago 5:36 p.m.
Meet the stars on the 9NEWS puppy bowl
-
Bald Eagle Festivals this weekend to celebrate mating season
-
Advice for hiking muddy trails after storms
-
9NEWS puppy bowl
-
Nation-Now
2 hour ago 5:19 p.m.
Report: Federal judge in Seattle blocks Trump's travel ban
-
Next
2 hour ago 5:17 p.m.
Next Question: Who is responsible for maintenance on Denver playgrounds?
-
Local family has "Hidden Figures" connection