- Super Bowl 2017 1 hour
- Lynch, Dawkins, Boselli finish inside top 10 in Hall voting 8 hours
- CSU student returns from Libya during travel ban stoppage 17 hours
- Terrell Davis becomes fifth Bronco elected into Pro… 16 hours
- Meth paraphernalia found at home of woman who… 17 hours
- Thousands attend rally in Denver for Muslim community 21 hours
- Brush fire prompts evacuations in Elbert County 17 hours
- Protests erupt globally over Trump actions for third… 1 day
- Broncos fans enjoy final day as reigning champs 21 hours
HEADLINES
Updated 8:07 PM. MST
- Grid
- List
-
Events
9 things to do in Colorado this weekend, Feb. 4, 59 things to do in Colorado this weekend, Feb. 4, 5 It's Super Bowl weekend, but for those of you who don't want to stay inside and watch the big football game, there's plenty of events that will get you outside.
- Events
- 2 days ago
-
Health
Report shows less marijuana-related emergency room visitsReport shows less marijuana-related emergency room visits New state data shows a decline in emergency room visits for marijuana issues.
- Health
- 1 day ago
-
Black-History-Month
Is Colorado ready to have a ‘Courageous Conversation?'Is Colorado ready to have a ‘Courageous Conversation?' It is the conversation that so many people across the country keep saying that America needs to have: a conversation on race. But that conversation can be uncomfortable, intimidating and hurtful.
- Black-History-Month
- 21 hours ago
-
Fixthis
Our favorite Super Bowl recipesOur favorite Super Bowl recipes Looking for Super Bowl snack ideas can quickly become overwhelming when you see all that the internet has to offer. So we are sharing our favorite recipes, made by our own digital foodies Kelly Jensen and Amanda Kesting.
- Fixthis
- 1 day ago
-
Crime
Firestone officer dragged by carFirestone officer dragged by car An officer from Firestone suffered minor injuries Saturday morning when he was dragged some 15 feet by a car.
- Crime
- 21 hours ago
-
Business
Ciber strikes a deal as Wells Fargo payment deadline loomsCiber strikes a deal as Wells Fargo payment deadline looms Ciber Inc. is selling its businesses in Germany and Denmark to a German IT company in a deal announced Friday afternoon, eight days before a Feb. 11 deadline Ciber faced to strike a deal or repay a bank credit line.
- Business
- 1 day ago
-
Nfl
Matt Ryan wins NFL MVP, Former Falcons kicker elected to Hall of FameMatt Ryan wins NFL MVP, Former Falcons kicker elected to Hall of Fame
- Nfl
- 8 hours ago
-
Crime
8 arrested for kidnapping, assault in Arvada8 arrested for kidnapping, assault in Arvada Eight people have been arrested for suspicion of first degree kidnapping, attempted first degree murder, first degree burglary, robbery and other charges.
- Crime
- 21 hours ago
-
Mike-Klis
Broncos safeties John Lynch, Brian Dawkins up for Hall of Fame voteBroncos safeties John Lynch, Brian Dawkins up for Hall of Fame vote HOUSTON—John Lynch shocked the NFL landscape last week by becoming the new general manager of the San Francisco 49ers.
- Mike-Klis
- 1 day ago
-
Sponsored-By-9news
9 things you didn't know about the Colorado Garden & Home Show9 things you didn't know about the Colorado Garden & Home Show The 58th Annual Garden & Home Show is loading in to the Colorado Convention Center in preparation for the show kick-off on February 4.
- Sponsored-By-9news
- 1 day ago
-
National-Politics
US judge temporarily blocks Pres. Trump's travel banUS judge temporarily blocks Pres. Trump's travel ban A federal judge in Seattle has temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's ban on people from seven predominantly Muslim countries.
- National-Politics
- 1 day ago
-
Politics
Denver protesters decry education secretary nominee DeVosDenver protesters decry education secretary nominee DeVos DENVER - Hundreds gathered in Denver and Fort Collins to protest President Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of education.
- Politics
- 1 day ago
-
Mike-Klis
Jed York pulling for Kyle Shanahan's team, discusses John LynchJed York pulling for Kyle Shanahan's team, discusses John Lynch Jed York is the San Francisco 49ers owner who is pulling for the Atlanta Falcons' offense today in Super Bowl LI.
- Mike-Klis
- 1 hour ago
-
Super Bowl
LIVE BLOG: Latest on Super Bowl LI in HoustonLIVE BLOG: Latest on Super Bowl LI in Houston The latest on Super Bowl LI events, concerts, celeb sightings and parties in Houston
- Super Bowl
- 1 hour ago
-
Mike-Klis
Alex Smith, Steve Young, discuss Trevor SiemianAlex Smith, Steve Young, discuss Trevor Siemian HOUSTON—Alex Smith reacted as if the red carpet was the first time he heard the comparison.
- Mike-Klis
- 4 hours ago
-
Nation-Now
Cincinnati Zoo's premature hippo Fiona takes first steps
-
Nation-Now
Pence defends Trump's attack on judge, predicts victory for travel ban
-
Nation-Now
Understanding genetic differences between breast cancer tumors is key to…
-
News
Evanger's voluntarily recalling Hunk of Beef dog food
-
Nation-Now
White House: DOJ plans to defend Trump's immigration ban
-
Nation-Now
Reports: Trump travel order revoked 100,000 visas
-
Money
Trump to dismantle Dodd-Frank Wall Street rules through executive orders
-
Super Bowl
NFL's Super Bowl ad is the definition of adorable
-
News
White House insists Yemen raid was well-planned, successful
-
Nation-Now
Cheerleading's peculiar path to potential Olympic sport
-
Politics
Amid 74 arrests, tribal leader criticizes latest pipeline protest
-
Nation-Now
Trump vows to overturn ban on political activity by churches
-
Nation-Now
At least 12 Ukrainian soldiers killed in disputed east
-
Nation-Now
Trump bucks breakfast tradition by calling for prayers for Schwarzenegger
-
Nation-Now
Prison employee found dead at Delaware hostage standoff
-
Nation-Now
Navy: Special forces flew Trump flag in convoy
-
News
GET OFF YOUR PHONE! Daycare message goes viral
-
Nation-Now
As a doctor just back from Sudan, hospitality from Muslims greeted me everywhere
-
Nation-Now
Trump memorializes Navy SEAL killed in raid in Yemen at Dover base
-
News
Betsy DeVos nomination at risk with two Republicans against her
-
PHOTOS: Crazy fan costumes and more!
-
PHOTOS: Super Bowl LI in Houston
-
Fix This Recipe: Mini pizza and tacos
-
Super Bowl
18 mins ago 3:14 p.m.
Super Bowl history suggests Patriots have edge over Falcons
-
Super Bowl
2 hour ago 1:38 p.m.
Which Super Bowl ads are the best? Vote now
-
Super Bowl
27 mins ago 3:06 p.m.
Super Bowl concessions aren't cheap - $11 for a Coke
-
Mike-Klis
1 hour ago 2:33 p.m.
Jed York pulling for Kyle Shanahan's team, discusses John Lynch
-
-
Lady Gaga throws a pass before Super Bowl LI
-
Super Bowl
1 hour ago 2:24 p.m.
LIVE BLOG: Latest on Super Bowl LI in Houston
-
Photos: The recent history of halftime
-
News
1 hour ago 2:03 p.m.
Super Bowl 2017
-
Nation-Now
2 hour ago 1:42 p.m.
Cincinnati Zoo's premature hippo Fiona takes first steps
-
Nation-Now
2 hour ago 1:31 p.m.
Pence defends Trump's attack on judge, predicts victory for travel ban
-
Mike-Klis
4 hour ago 11:23 a.m.
Alex Smith, Steve Young, discuss Trevor Siemian
-
Nation-Now
5 hour ago 10:59 a.m.
Understanding genetic differences between breast cancer tumors is key to…
-
Local
16 mins ago 3:17 p.m.
This Stonington U.S. Air Force amputee will run the American flag on the…
-
Balance-Of-Power
4 hour ago 11:54 a.m.
BOP: State House Speaker Crisanta Duran
-
Balance of Power: House Speaker Crisanta Duran
-
News
6 hour ago 9:05 a.m.
Evanger's voluntarily recalling Hunk of Beef dog food
-
Sunday morning forecast
-
Nfl
8 hour ago 7:22 a.m.
Matt Ryan wins NFL MVP, Former Falcons kicker elected to Hall of Fame
-
Mike-Klis
8 hour ago 7:13 a.m.
Lynch, Dawkins, Boselli finish inside top 10 in Hall voting
-
Crime
17 hour ago 10:08 p.m.
Meth paraphernalia found at home of woman who attacked deputy, officer
-
Wildfires
17 hour ago 10:07 p.m.
Brush fire prompts evacuations in Elbert County
-
Forecast
6 hour ago 9:25 a.m.
Denver weather forecast
-
Local
18 hour ago 9:46 p.m.
CSU student returns from Libya during travel ban stoppage
-
Super Bowl
18 hour ago 9:38 p.m.
DUI patrols stepped up for Super Bowl
-
Overnight weather forecast
-
Marijuana and alcohol popular for Super Bowl
-
Small brush fire threatened homes