- 9NEWS polls people on how 2016 fared 3 hours
- 'M.A.S.H.' Actor William Christopher Dies 5 hours
- Boy ,6, missing in Aurora 3 hours
- At least 35 dead in Istanbul nightclub attack 7 hours
- Leap second added to 2016 8 hours
- Several hurt in apartment fire in Denver 8 hours
- WATCH LIVE: 'Eagle cam' streaming SW Florida bald… 1 day
- Suspect wanted in deadly Arapahoe County shooting 8 hours
- 20 odd items dropped on New Year's Eve across the U.S. 5 hours
Updated 10:15 PM. MST
Local
Mom killed in ski lift fall identifiedMom killed in ski lift fall identified The Texas woman who died after falling from a chair lift was identified Friday afternoon.
Local
3 hours ago
-
Holiday-Guide
Tips for getting home safely over New Year'sTips for getting home safely over New Year's Look, we all know 2016 was pretty awful – so let’s make sure you get home safe when you celebrate its conclusion and kick off a better 2017.
Holiday-Guide
7 hours ago
-
Sports
Martin Truex named driver of the yearMartin Truex named driver of the year Furniture Row Racing’s Martin Truex Jr. was named the 2016 Driver of the Year by NASCAR.com. Truex was also named Driver of the Year by the Eastern Motorsport Press Association (EMPA).
Sports
10 hours ago
-
Events
9 things to do in Colorado this weekend, Dec. 31, Jan. 19 things to do in Colorado this weekend, Dec. 31, Jan. 1 We’ll start this weekend off in 2016 and wake up in the New Year Sunday. There will be plenty of events to help you and your family ring in the New Year.
Events
1 day ago
-
Local
Monte Vista woman killed, ex-Boulder mayor hurt in crashMonte Vista woman killed, ex-Boulder mayor hurt in crash A Monte Vista woman has been killed and a former Boulder mayor was injured in a crash on La Veta Pass in southern Colorado.
Local
10 hours ago
-
Business
Minimum wage goes up SundayMinimum wage goes up Sunday Colorado’s minimum wage hike will impact some 480,000 jobs in the next three years including many in the restaurant industry. After 42 years in business, preparation is second nature for Alfonso Nuñez and his staff at La Cueva Restaurant off East Colfax in Aurora.
Business
1 day ago
-
Local
Lynx spotted at Purgatory ResortLynx spotted at Purgatory Resort A lynx was spotted among skiers and boarders at Purgatory Resort in Durango earlier this week according to a video posted on Facebook.
Local
1 day ago
-
Local
Denver Zoo mourns loss of black bearDenver Zoo mourns loss of black bear The Denver Zoo announced the death of Tenzing, a 31-year-old female Asiatic black bear on its Facebook page.
Local
8 hours ago
-
Crime
Shots fired at vehicle leaving DTC TavernShots fired at vehicle leaving DTC Tavern Some sort of falling out between football fans at the Denver Tech Center Tavern early Friday morning may have led to shots being fired at a vehicle, according to Greenwood Village Police.
Crime
9 hours ago
-
Business
Liberty Global completes $3.7B Netherlands joint-venture deal with VodafoneLiberty Global completes $3.7B Netherlands joint-venture deal with Vodafone Global cable and broadband giant Liberty Global plc said today it has completed a merger of its cable TV and broadband business in the Netherlands with Vodafone Group plc's mobile phone operation there, creating a joint venture valued at €3.5 billion (US$ 3.68 billion).
Business
15 hours ago
-
Local
Man dies after being hit by car in AuroraMan dies after being hit by car in Aurora A man died after being hit by a car near East Colfax Avenue and Nome Street in Aurora around 9:30 p.m. Friday.
Local
17 hours ago
-
News
Late fee? No prob: Check covers library books 40 years laterLate fee? No prob: Check covers library books 40 years later A library lover who found two books more than four decades overdue at a vacation cabin in Canada is making a donation to cover the late fees — at the 1970s-era rate of a nickel a day.
News
1 day ago
-
Local
Site helps people with criminal recordsSite helps people with criminal records You may never meet anyone who's served time in jail or prison, but all of us as taxpayers pay for their punishment.
Local
1 day ago
-
Fixthis
How to make an ice bucket for your next partyHow to make an ice bucket for your next party Attention party hosts, we have a way to chill your drinks without having to go out and by a 10 pound bag of ice.
Fixthis
1 day ago
-
Holiday-Guide
9 things to do in Colorado for New Year's Eve9 things to do in Colorado for New Year's Eve We’re ridiculously close to kissing 2016 goodbye --- and thank heavens.
Holiday-Guide
1 day ago
-
9NEWS polls people on how 2016 fared
Boy ,6, missing in Aurora
Mom killed in ski lift fall identified
Fire damages Franktown church
'M.A.S.H.' Actor William Christopher Dies
20 odd items dropped on New Year's Eve across the U.S.
-
Tips for getting home safely over New Year's
At least 35 dead in Istanbul nightclub attack
-
Leap second added to 2016
-
Denver weather forecast
Denver Zoo mourns loss of black bear
Suspect wanted in deadly Arapahoe County shooting
-
Several hurt in apartment fire in Denver
