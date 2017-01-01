- Serious printer and ink savings! 1 hour
- Denver celebrating King legacy with annual 'marade' 1 hour
- Storytellers: Making memories at Mustard's 10 hours
- Garage containing marijuana grow catches fire in Foxfield 10 hours
- Report: Joseph accused of sexual assault in 2003 11 hours
- How Facebook plans to combat fake news 10 hours
- Firefighters: Don't chase your dog onto an icy pond 15 hours
- School employee fired for tweet mocking student's spelling 13 hours
- CDOT: Stop shoveling snow onto roads 16 hours
HEADLINES
Updated 7:59 AM. MST
- Grid
- List
-
Life
Large gator captivates audience at the Polk Nature Discovery CenterLarge gator captivates audience at the Polk Nature Discovery Center
- Life
- 1 hour ago
-
Local
Man found dead in MaseratiMan found dead in Maserati Police are looking into the death of a man found on Saturday.
- Local
- 15 hours ago
-
News
Woman abducted 18 years ago reunited with her birth parents in FloridaWoman abducted 18 years ago reunited with her birth parents in Florida JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's been 18 years since "Kamiyah Mobley" was kidnapped just hours after her birth from a local hospital, and today, she was finally reunited with her biological parents.
- News
- 16 hours ago
-
Crime
Armed robbers target Metro PCS stores in Denver areaArmed robbers target Metro PCS stores in Denver area Armed robbers have been targeting Metro PCS stores in recent weeks.
- Crime
- 11 hours ago
-
Crime
Police looking for driver who killed pedestrianPolice looking for driver who killed pedestrian Denver Police need help finding the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian downtown early Sunday morning.
- Crime
- 15 hours ago
-
Crime
7 injured after driver runs red light in Colorado Springs7 injured after driver runs red light in Colorado Springs Police say seven people were injured, two of them seriously, in crashes triggered by a pickup driver who ran a red light in Colorado Springs.
- Crime
- 16 hours ago
-
Education
Email after Election Day sparks principal's reassignmentEmail after Election Day sparks principal's reassignment A principal has been reassigned after expressing despair in a post-Election Day email she sent to her staff.
- Education
- 16 hours ago
-
News
Congressman Coffman leaves frustrated crowdCongressman Coffman leaves frustrated crowd When Berthie Ruoff arrived at the Aurora Central Library to meet with Congressman Mike Coffman, she was hopeful to find encouraging answers about the impending changes to the Affordable Care Act.
- News
- 1 day ago
-
Life
Massive gator spotted in Polk CountyMassive gator spotted in Polk County
- Life
- 1 hour ago
-
National-Politics
'Dude, just stop:' Rep. Justin Amash tweets at Trump'Dude, just stop:' Rep. Justin Amash tweets at Trump West Michigan Rep. Justin Amash, R-Cascade Township, generally told President-elect Donald Trump to lay off attacking Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., on Saturday.
- National-Politics
- 16 hours ago
-
Fixthis
Recipe: Harry Potter style butterbeerRecipe: Harry Potter style butterbeer If you want to take your Harry Potter love to the next level, you can make your own butterbeer for your next celebration.This is the recipe similar to the one at Universal Studios.
- Fixthis
- 19 hours ago
-
Proctors-Tips
Plants that do well in the winterPlants that do well in the winter January can be a dreary time. The holidays are over, the days are still short, and the weather is often bad. All of these factors contribute to a day called, Blue Monday, which is considered the most depressing day of the year.
- Proctors-Tips
- 20 hours ago
-
Mike-Klis
In Joseph, Broncos went for best locker room leader, not coordinatorIn Joseph, Broncos went for best locker room leader, not coordinator ENGLEWOOD - It's obvious to all the Denver Broncos did not pick their new head coach on coordinator proficiency alone.
- Mike-Klis
- 22 hours ago
-
News
Ringling Bros. circus to close after 146 yearsRingling Bros. circus to close after 146 years The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus will end "The Greatest Show on Earth" in May, following a 146-year run.
- News
- 1 day ago
-
News
Artist stays positive after house fire takes everythingArtist stays positive after house fire takes everything An artist from Idaho Springs lost everything in his home - including priceless artwork - to a fire. Now he's ready to use positive energy to move forward with the help of his community.
- News
- 1 day ago
-
News
Woman abducted 18 years ago reunited with her birth parents in Florida
-
Nation-Now
Michael Jackson's daughter 'incredibly offended' by Joseph Fiennes casting
-
Nation-Now
Ringling Bros. Circus is shutting down in May. What happens between now…
-
Nation-Now
Don't let your router be a gateway for cycbercriminals
-
Nation-Now
The 5 biggest reveals from Nintendo's Switch event
-
Nation-Now
More lawmakers to skip Trump inauguration after he blasts Rep. John Lewis
-
Nation-Now
Pink cat-ear hats sweeping nation ahead of women's march
-
Nation-Now
Security for Trump inauguration focuses on truck attack threat, Homeland…
-
Nation-Now
Scathing report finds Chicago police beset by racial bias, poor oversight
-
Nation-Now
Salmon with large tapeworms arrive in the U.S.
-
Nation-Now
Chicago police beset by racial bias, unconstitutional policing, DOJ finds
-
Nation-Now
Yup, Arby's venison burger is coming back
-
Nation-Now
8 must-see hits from the Detroit Auto Show
-
Nation-Now
Bo Jackson's startling hindsight: 'I would have never played football'
-
Nation-Now
NFL's divisional playoff weekend features revenge factor in four rematches
-
Nation-Now
Millennials earn 20% less than Boomers did at same stage of life
-
Nation-Now
Lady Liberty depicted as woman of color on U.S. currency for first time
-
Nation-Now
Nintendo Switch to launch March 3 for $300
-
Nation-Now
Vaccines: Breaking down and debunking 10 myths
-
Nation-Now
She's back: Katharine, a great white shark, now swimming off Florida's…
-
Life
1 hour ago 8:13 a.m.
Massive gator spotted in Polk County
-
Massive gator not phased by paparazzi
-
Monday morning forecast
-
Life
1 hour ago 7:59 a.m.
Large gator captivates audience at the Polk Nature Discovery Center
-
Ways-to-Save
1 hour ago 7:48 a.m.
Serious printer and ink savings!
-
Local
2 hour ago 7:28 a.m.
Denver celebrating King legacy with annual 'marade'
-
Weather
3 hour ago 6:31 a.m.
Snowy, slushy MLK Holiday
-
-
Forecast
48 mins ago 8:29 a.m.
Denver weather forecast
-
Storytellers: Making memories at Mustard's
-
Local
11 hour ago 10:22 p.m.
Garage containing marijuana grow catches fire in Foxfield
-
Facebook aims to fight fake news
-
Crime
12 hour ago 9:37 p.m.
Armed robbers target Metro PCS stores in Denver area
-
Sunday overnight forecast
-
Joseph accused of sexual assault while at CU
-
Armed robbers target Metro PCS stores
-
Tech
11 hour ago 10:17 p.m.
How Facebook plans to combat fake news
-
News
13 hour ago 8:08 p.m.
School employee fired for tweet mocking student's spelling
-
Denver-Broncos
12 hour ago 9:24 p.m.
Report: Joseph accused of sexual assault in 2003
-
Sunday evening forecast
-
Denver's MLK marade tomorrow afternoon
-
Pedestrian killed in downtown hit and run
-
Man dead after dealership's Maserati
-
Garage with pot grow inside catches fire
-
Fire department: Don't chase pets onto ponds
-
Traffic
16 hour ago 4:56 p.m.
CDOT: Stop shoveling snow onto roads
-
Education
17 hour ago 4:46 p.m.
Email after Election Day sparks principal's reassignment
-
Crime
17 hour ago 4:37 p.m.
7 injured after driver runs red light in Colorado Springs
-
News
17 hour ago 4:24 p.m.
Woman abducted 18 years ago reunited with her birth parents in Florida
-
Kidnapped girl reunites with family
-
Storytellers
11 hour ago 10:24 p.m.
Storytellers: Making memories at Mustard's