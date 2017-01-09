- Possible measles exposure in Denver-Boulder area 2 hours
- Snow, wind will make for tough travel 5 hours
- Tanker rollover closes I-70 between Gypsum and Dotsero 1 hour
- 70 mph winds blowing in foothills 4 hours
- Peyton Manning to enter College Football Hall of Fame 3 hours
- Dispatcher wouldn't send firefighters to dog in icy… 5 hours
- Arvada fire spreads to 2 homes 5 hours
- Steelers assistant, former CSU star Joey Porter arrested 7 hours
- Officer killed in Orlando, suspect at large 5 hours
Updated 1:11 PM. MST
Trump to name son-in-law Jared Kushner as special adviserTrump to name son-in-law Jared Kushner as special adviser Donald Trump is planning to appoint son-in-law Jared Kushner to a presidential advisory position, aides said Monday, arguing that nepotism laws do not apply to White House appointees.
- 44 minutes ago
-
Read Meryl Streep's full Golden Globes speechRead Meryl Streep's full Golden Globes speech Meryl Streep was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement during Sunday’s 74th Golden Globe Awards.
- 8 hours ago
-
Missing boys found safe, Amber Alert canceledMissing boys found safe, Amber Alert canceled An Amber Alert for two children issued in Englewood Sunday morning came to an end Sunday night after police received an anonymous tip that led police to their location.
- 7 hours ago
-
Trump responds: Streep 'a Hillary flunky' (and 'overrated')Trump responds: Streep 'a Hillary flunky' (and 'overrated') Not surprisingly, Donald Trump has responded to actress Meryl Streep's anti-Trump remarks at Sunday night's Golden Globes.
- 7 hours ago
-
DIY moisturizing bath meltsDIY moisturizing bath melts Winter in Colorado is beautiful! As a meteorologist, I love the weather changes, my skin does not. My super dry skin gets even worse as temperatures fall. Colder temperatures mean lower humidity, and even less moisture available for your skin. I do everything I can to stay comfortable. That's why I was so excited when I discovered these mini bath melts.
- 1 hour ago
-
Snow is on the ground in 49 of 50 statesSnow is on the ground in 49 of 50 states Floridians, start your gloating: Snow is on the ground in 49 of 50 states. Only Florida is snow free, according to a national snow cover map produced by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
- 6 hours ago
-
Avalanche danger closes Loveland PassAvalanche danger closes Loveland Pass High avalanche danger closed US 6 over Loveland Pass Monday morning.
- 1 hour ago
-
Mom's e-cig liquid almost kills girl, 6Mom's e-cig liquid almost kills girl, 6 When a 6-year-old girl in Oregon sprained her ankle, her father reached for their liquid child ibuprofen bottle and gave his daughter a 10ml dose.
- 6 hours ago
-
Man hospitalized after Sunday night house fire in DenverMan hospitalized after Sunday night house fire in Denver A man is being treated at the hospital after a small fire in a house near South Irving Street and West Gill Place in the Westwood neighborhood.
- 48 minutes ago
-
VIDEO | Deer stuck on ice rescuedVIDEO | Deer stuck on ice rescued
- 19 minutes ago
-
Leash laws in several Colorado countiesLeash laws in several Colorado counties Following the 9NEWS story of a dog rescued from a frozen lake in Washington Park, several viewers have contacted the station asking about leash laws in their counties.
- 2 hours ago
-
Foreigner and Cheap Trick coming to Red RocksForeigner and Cheap Trick coming to Red Rocks Grab a can of hairspray. Foreigner and Cheap Trick announced a worldwide tour with a stop in Colorado.
- 2 hours ago
-
Colorado coal production plummets in 2016Colorado coal production plummets in 2016 Coal production in Colorado fell by nearly 40 percent in 2016, dropping to a law the state hasn't experienced since the 1970s.
- 4 hours ago
-
200 to 500 yard ice jam closes Jeffco road200 to 500 yard ice jam closes Jeffco road A 200 to 500 yard ice jam closed a small stretch of road in Jefferson County early Friday morning.
- 4 hours ago
-
Denver cloud startup raises $13 million VC round, plans for growthDenver cloud startup raises $13 million VC round, plans for growth Cloud Elements Inc. has raised another $13 million from venture capitalists and plans to increase its staff by a third to expand the market for the Denver-based startup's technology.
- 5 hours ago
-
-
