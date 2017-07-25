21st Annual Cancer League of Colorado Race for Research

DENVER - The Race for Research is held each year in memory of Michele Plachy-Rubin, a young wife, mother and kindergarten teacher who was diagnosed with brain cancer in 1996.

Michele’s family and friends founded the Race for Research in an effort to raise money for cancer research.

Sadly, Michele lost her fight with cancer in 1998, but the race lives on as an opportunity for people of all ages to celebrate her legacy and to fight cancer in Colorado.

The Race for Research is one of four annual fundraisers for the Cancer League of Colorado, a 100 percent volunteer-run non-profit organization that funnels all of its fundraising proceeds to cancer research and patient support organizations in Colorado.

This fun and family-oriented event features:

• Nearly 1,100 runners and walkers for the timed 5K loop around Washington Park

• A post-race Expo where race sponsors interact directly with participants

• A Kid Zone with games, clowns and a kiddie train

• A free pancake breakfast

• A free local craft beer garden sponsored by Bristol Brewing

• Goodie bags with sponsor promotional items for the first 1,000 race finishers

• Trophies and prizes from Runners Roost for the top three male and female runners and for the top finishers in various age categories

• Traveling trophies and prizes for the largest teams

• The Morton Publishing Miracle Mile, with posters along the race route honoring individuals whose lives have been impacted by cancer

• Live music with the band Look Both Ways

• A race t-shirt with registration

• Mascots from Denver’s professional sports teams

The 2017 Race for Research Honoree is Mark Laing, a two-time melanoma cancer survivor. You will want to meet Mark, hear about his courageous battle and learn more about what you can do to protect yourself and your family from skin cancer in Colorado.

Although there is no minimum individual fundraising requirement to participate, we encourage and reward fundraising efforts with prizes for the largest individual and team fundraisers. A minimum of $150 must be raised or donated to honor a loved one with a Miracle Mile poster.

Everyone is welcome! To learn more about the race or to register online, go to http://www.race4research.com . You can also register in person August 11 to18 at Runners Roost, Boulevard Center, 1685 South Colorado Boulevard in Denver. Race-day registration in Washington Park will open at 8 a.m., and the race starts at 9 a.m. Race-day registration fees will be slightly higher, so register now for the best pricing!

For more information contact Lin McHaley at http://linnardo4@aol.com or 303-840-9966.

