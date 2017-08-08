A look at Denver's newest concert venue

(Photo: Evan Semón)

KUSA - Red Rocks might get all the hype, but Denver has multiple great concert venues – and the Levitt Pavilion hopes to add itself to that list.

Located in Ruby Hill Park, this amphitheater aims to have 50 free concerts a year – as well as paid events with national acts.

The pavilion can fit up to 7,500 people – and though events are free, the executive director of the nonprofit behind Levitt Pavilion says all of the musicians are being paid a competitive fee.

THE SHOWS

Here’s how going to a free show works: you can bring camp chairs and picnic baskets, but your pets aren’t allowed. You can see the rules here: http://bit.ly/2vkegco

The pavilion is located in Ruby Hill Park near Interstate 25 and Santa Fe Drive. You can check out a map below:

For a list of free events for the rest of the summer, go to: http://levittdenver.org/free-events/. You don’t have to RSVP for the free shows, but the venue appreciates it if you do.

Upcoming ticketed events include 311 with New Politics and the Plates on Aug. 11, the Levitt Pavilion Beer Festival on Aug. 26, the Josh Abbott Band on Sept. 22 and Cody Johnson on Oct. 7.

HOW THE VENUE WAS FUNDED

The Levitt Pavilion is the first and only free cultural venue in Denver. According to its website, the amphitheater will provide $32,861,250 in free music each year.

The venue is the result of a partnership between Friends of Levitt Pavilion Denver, Denver Parks and Recreation and the Levitt Foundation.

