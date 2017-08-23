ARC Thrift Born to Be Me Fundraising Gala

DENVER - Arc Thrift Stores knows firsthand that there are Heroes Among Us. We are all touched by the lives of heroes every single day. For one special night they will celebrate the Everyday Heroes and their Special Arc Heroes.

Arc Thrift Stores has been the funding arm for 13 Arc Chapters across Colorado – providing approximately $100 million in support since 1968. They currently operate 25 thrift stores along the Front Range, and employ nearly 300 individuals with disabilities – making them one of Colorado’s largest integrated employers of people with disabilities.

They offer enrichment programs, job training and placement, as well as social activities for employees with disabilities, known as Arc Ambassadors.

Their annual Gala fundraiser will be held at the Hyatt Regency, Denver Tech Center, Sept. 9 at 5:30 p.m. It will be a special event celebrating the accomplishments of this year’s “Heroes of the Year.”

