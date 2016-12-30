Drew Soicher leaves 9NEWS

From the moment Drew Soicher arrived in 2000, his style and self-made brand were immediately noticed by the audience.

He rewrote the job description for all evening sports anchors. From his iconic bobble head collection to Nick the sea lion predicting football outcomes, Soicher’s segments stood out from traditional sport broadcasts.

Friday it was announced that Soicher will not be with 9NEWS in 2017. His colleagues thank him for sharing his incomparable view of sports and life.

