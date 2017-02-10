Firefly Autism Laugh Yourself Blue Gala

DENVER - When talking about autism, the perception seems to be a dramatic increase in the number of people diagnosed with the disorder.

It’s understandable, especially when you consider that over the past 40 years, there has been a tenfold increase in autism’s prevalence, with one in every 68 children in the United States being diagnosed, boys much more than girls.

But the truth is that the misunderstood disorder itself hasn’t actually become much more common—we’ve just developed better and more accurate ways of looking and defining it. As recent as forty years ago, the word “autism” wasn’t part of our mainstream vocabulary. Society has come a long way since 1944. Today, autism is better understood, with treatments that allows many diagnosed with ASD to live satisfying, independent, and contributing lives as adults.

Firefly Autism is Colorado’s first facility where children with autism receive academic, physical, speech and occupational therapy, as well as behavioral training. Today, it is the model in the treatment protocol known as applied behavior analysis (ABA).

As a non-profit organization, Firefly relies on philanthropy from the community for a portion of its funding. Their biggest event of the year, is an annual spring gala, Laugh Yourself Blue, an evening of comedy, celebration, education, and a few surprises. It also offers a unique approach to the usual charitable gala fundraising model.

Jesse Ogas, Firefly Executive Director, says, “Typically, these galas raise money by sharing tug-at-the-heartstrings stories about their work and the people who benefit from their mission. And we do that as well. But we also offer an evening of laughter and comedy, which we feel exemplifies the spirit of our work, and the indomitable spirit of the kids and families whose lives are changed because of our work. Besides, who doesn’t love to laugh?”

The main event of the evening is comedian Johnny Sanchez, best known for his appearances on MADTv, HBO Comedy Showcase, as well as the Happy Feet movies. The evening will also showcase the remarkable lives of a couple of individuals living with autism, and who are showing the world that the disorder does not define them.

The event takes place on Thursday, April 13, at the Seawell Grand Ballroom at the Denver Performing Arts Complex. Tickets and tables of ten are now on sale at http://www.firefly17.gesture.com . For more about Firefly Autism, go to http://www.fireflyautism.org

