DENVER - The Rocky Mountain Hyperbaric Association for Brain Injuries will host their annual Healing Our Heroes Gala on Thursday, April 20 at 6:00 p.m. at the Seawell Grand Ballroom.



9NEWS Traffic Reporter and Aviatrix, Amelia Earhart, will emcee the event.

The dinner will feature keynote speaker Staff Sergeant Clinton Romesha, US Army Ranger (Ret), recipient of the Medal of Honor. The event will also honor Jim Wallace’s Legacy by awarding an outstanding Colorado Veteran with the James B. Wallce Patriot Scholarship.

Each day, America is losing 22 veterans to suicide.

Traumatic Brain Injuries and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder has affected over 400,000 of our returning veterans and very little is being done to help them cope with these crippling mental illnesses.

In 2010, RMHABI founded the Healing Our Heroes program. Healing Our Heroes is one-of-a-kind program that provides Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) treatments, psychological counseling and food and housing accommodations to veterans from across the country absolutely free of charge.

To date, RMHABI has helped over 350 veterans across the country. The goal for the event is to raise $500,000 in an effort to treat 100 veterans free of charge.

For more information on RMHABI’s Healing Our Heroes event, visit: https://rockymountainhyperbaricassociation.org/

