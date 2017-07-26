Fun summer events for Historic Elitch Theatre's Cultural Revival

DENVER - Historic Elitch Theatre has some fun events planned.

Outdoor Films: July 28 ET, August 11 Fantastic Beasts and August 25th Dirty Dancing

Blissfest333: Partnering with Michael Bliss and the Sloan’s Lake Alamo Drafthouse they will help present the 18th annual Blissfest333 appropriately themed “Unity.” Screenings are on August 5 and 6 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Two day passes are $40 one day passes $25 and can be purchased online.

In celebration of the filmmakers and selected artists from the ET FEST, Tenn Street Coffee will host a meet and greet on August 4 at 6 p.m. for the First Friday Tennyson Street Art Walk. The art show will hang for the entire month of August. A Mary Elitch Award, People’s Choice, Best in Show, and the Board of Directors Award will be presented to selected artists with cash prizes and awards. For more details go to this site

ET FEST: The ET FEST stands for Elitch Theatre Festival and will take place on August 26 starting at noon with a free art festival on the historical plaza lawn and a kid’s zone in the carousel shell. The kid’s zone is presented by the 5280 Church, SCL Health at Lutheran Medical Center, Children’s Hospital Colorado Urgent and Outpatient Specialty Care at Lutheran, Second Star to the Right and Lalu-imagine, create, play. Activities will include interactive theatre, zendoodling “Pinwheels for Peace”, sing-a-longs, face painting, magic shows and bouncy houses. Art festival and kid’s zone will run from noon until 6 p.m.

A beer garden will be provided by Molly’s Liquor, Local 46 and Call to Arms brewing. Musical performances and food trucks will round out the event. At 6:30, the festivities move inside the theatre with a grand finale musical performance by the Hazel Miller Band, Chris Daniels and the Kings and FACE the voice band. This will be the first major concert on the stage since 1994. All the proceeds from this event will go towards the preservation, restoration and education of the Historic Elitch Theatre. Tickets are $35.00 and available here

Movie Screening: The last cultural event will be a matinee screening of the “Captain Underpants “movie on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 2 p.m. The following day, Sept. 24 Second Star to the Right will be hosting Captain Underpants author Dav Pilkey at the theatre. He will give a brief presentation followed by a book signing. Times, activities and locations will be announced at the end of July. Check here for more information.

© 2017 KUSA-TV