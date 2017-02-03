Not all dementia is Alzheimer's, and not all dementia strikes later in life

DENVER - Frontotemporal degeneration (FTD) is the most common form of dementia for people under the age of 60. It strikes earlier in life, when few expect dementia, and can gradually erode an individual’s personality; their ability to speak, make sound decisions, control movements, behave within social norms or relate to those they love.

FTD can devastate familial relationships, finances and even the health of family caregivers. Unfortunately, there are no current approved treatments. Average life expectancy is 7-13 years after the start of symptoms.

Based in Radnor, PA, the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD) is the leading U.S. nonprofit working to improve the quality of life of people affected by FTD, and to drive research to a cure. In collaboration with a community of donors, volunteers, advocates and professionals in the Southwest and across the country, AFTD works every day to advance: FTD research; awareness; support for those directly impacted; and education for healthcare professionals, while advocating for appropriate, affordable services.

To learn more about FTD and opportunities to engage with AFTD’s mission, visit http://www.theaftd.org or connect with us via http://www.facebook.com/TheAFTD

There are support groups that offer information and support to people affected by FTD.

Here is a list of several support groups that meet regularly in or near Denver, Fort Collins, and Colorado Springs:

Denver: 2nd Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m., Porter Adventist Hospital.

Contact: Heather Kanapackis, 303-813-1669.

Colorado Springs: 3rd Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 420 North Nevada. Contact: Alzheimer’s Association, 719-266-8773

Fort Collins: 3rd Tuesday of the month at 2:30 p.m., DazBog Coffee, 401 Mason Ct. Contact: Missey Toomey (970) 484-2542, : 3rd Tuesday of the month at 2:30 p.m., DazBog Coffee, 401 Mason Ct. Contact: Missey Toomey (970) 484-2542, http://missey.elderhaus@yahoo.com or Andrea Maga (970) 226-1544, http://magaja@comcast.net. The leaders of this group have affiliated with and received training and support from AFTD.

