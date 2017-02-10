Andrew Sorensen

Andrew is thrilled to be back home in the Mile High City. As a graduate of CU Boulder and Chatfield Senior High School in Littleton, Andrew’s always wanted to work in Denver.

Andrew started his career as a general assignment reporter with a 24/7 cable network in the frozen tundra of Upstate New York. Actually, it’s a beautiful place, and he still misses the food.

He made his next stop in the opposite climate: hot and humid. In his three years as a business reporter at Time Warner Cable News in Charlotte, North Carolina, Andrew covered banking scandals, environmental disasters, and national-profile political battles across the state. In his last few weeks there he was featured on BBC World Service covering the Keith Lamont Scott shooting.

Andrew has won accolades for several stories. He has two first-place New York State Associated Press Awards, a second-place Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas Award, and an Emmy nomination. He also once won “Best Dressed” at a company holiday party, though his fiancée vehemently disagrees with many of his style choices.

When he’s not working, Andrew is skiing, running, or reading up on his next news story.

Send him story ideas at Andrew.sorensen@9news.com and check out his Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/AndrewSorensenTV/

(© 2017 KUSA)