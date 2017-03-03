Anusha Roy

Anusha Roy joined 9News team in December of 2016. She previously worked in Washington, Idaho and Texas.

Anusha started her career in the Tri-Cities and in the shadow of the Hanford Nuclear Site covered fears of nuclear debris reaching Washington following a massive tsunami that hit Japan.

She later moved north to work as a reporter in Idaho and Spokane, Wash. Anusha found herself digging into an environmental controversy that pitted supporters of endangered wildlife against communities that depend on logging to survive.

She then moved back to Seattle, her home town, to work as a writer and associate producer for KIRO-TV before moving to Texas.

In San Antonio she worked to raise awareness about sex trafficking, reported in Waco after a biker shoot out resulted in 177 arrests and nine deaths as well as anchored the Saturday morning news.

She also received the Excellence in Media Award from the Texas Veterans Commission.

Anusha first fell in love with news when she interned with a TV network in India.

As she worked toward her journalism degree at the University of Washington, she co-produced and filmed a documentary on arranged marriages that was screened at the Independent South Asian Film Festival in Seattle.

She also narrated the award-winning documentary "Threads." The film is about a Bangladeshi artist who taught a type of quilting that turned into a livelihood for hundreds of destitute women.

Anusha is thrilled to call Denver home. You can catch her on the 9 and 10 p.m. news.

