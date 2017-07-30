Belen De Leon

Contact Belen: belen.deleon@9news.com or 303-871-1858

Belen grew up in a border town in South Texas called Roma. She was a performer at an early age and participated in band, choir, drama and mariachi.



Right out of high school, she joined a Regional Mexican band called La Onda and signed a record deal with Capital EMI. The group recorded four albums and traveled the U.S., Mexico and even South America performing for sold-out crowds.



Due the band's popularity, La Onda received a gold and platinum album for high record sales and two Latin Billboard awards.



After she left the group in 2006, she worked briefly as the host, producer and writer for a variety television shows in McAllen, Texas. She made a dramatic career change in August 2007 when she accepted the position as a weather forecaster for the local Univision and Fox affiliates. During her four years on air in South Texas, Belen led weather coverage in English and Spanish through hurricanes, tornadoes and freezes.



Belen joined 9NEWS in February 2012 as the weekend forecaster. She's been nominated as one of America's Favorite Weather Forecasters through Weatherist.com and has reported for The Weather Channel during winter weather and wildfire coverage.



One of her biggest accomplishments while in Denver has been becoming a certified meteorologist through Mississippi State University in August 2013. In 2015, she earned her NWA Broadcast Seal of Approval.



Beyond forecasting, she donates her time to visit local schools and teach children about weather. Belen is also actively involved in the community and has been the MC for several charitable organizations.



She is very proud of her Mexican culture and has become a big collaborator of the Hispanic Heritage Month Series.



After clocking out of work at 9NEWS, she heads home for her other full-time job, wife and mom to three young boys.



She's come a long way from her performing days with La Onda, but occasionally, she is known to spontaneously belt out a verse during her forecasts.

Copyright 2016 KUSA