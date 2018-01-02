christy.moreno@9news.com

Christy Moreno is the news director at 9NEWS.

She moved to Denver in January 2015 from Knoxville, Tennessee where she worked as the news director for WBIR. Before that, she spent five years in San Antonio, Texas as the assistant news director at KENS and ten years in Houston, Texas (nine years at KRIV and one year at KPRC) as a producer and executive producer. Her first broadcast television job was in Wichita Falls, Texas at KAUZ.

Christy served as a regional director for RTDNA and is currently a state coordinator for the association.

She is originally from Oklahoma and graduated from OU. Boomer Sooner!

She is married and has two young daughters whose artwork you can find throughout her office.

