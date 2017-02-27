Eddie Randle

I joined 9NEWS as an evening news reporter in January of 2017 after spending three and a half years covering news in Tulsa, OK. There I reported on several tornadoes, massive floods, and the redevelopment of one of Oklahoma’s oldest industrial cities.

Before moving to green country I spent four years working at the station I grew up watching, KFDX3 News in Wichita Falls, TX. Some may say I have a love for severe weather since I spent so many years in Tornado alley, but I am happy to trade in storms for snow.

As a kid I always knew I wanted to be a journalist. My first taste of it came when I began delivering the morning announcements on air in the 8th grade!

I graduated from Wichita Falls high School and then attended Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, LA. I studied Mass Communication and Public Relations in undergrad and then earned my Master's in Mass Communication with a concentration in broadcast Journalism.

I minored in Vocal and Performing Arts Music and sang with many musical groups and the university concert for four years. I was also blessed with the opportunity to sing with the Jefferson Street Baptist Choir at Carnegie Hall in New York.

When I'm not working you can find me exploring the wonderful city with my beautiful dog Sophie. I am so happy and thrilled to be learning about Colorado.

If you have an interesting story idea feel free t send it my way: Eddie Randle Facebook page, on twitter @eddierandle, or email eddie.randle@9news.com.

(© 2017 KUSA)