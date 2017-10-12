9 things to do in Colorado this weekend: October 13 - October 15

KUSA - There is something for everyone this weekend and if the words chocolate festival, candy crawl or alpacas don’t get you out on town, I’m not sure what will.

4th Annual Choctoberfest: October 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2dWNe2o

What happens when you combine Halloween candy with Octoberfests? Choctoberfest!

A great way to ramp up for all the Halloween candy your kids will be bringing home is to head over to the Arapahoe Country Fair and Event Center for this chocolate festival.

You can sample or buy some of the best truffles, chocolate bars, brownies, and toffee around.

In case that's not enough to have you marking your calendar, they also have beer, wine, chocotinies, savory food, a chocolate pudding eating contest and aerial apple bobbing.

Parking is free, admission is $5 but taste tickets are available for additional cost.

Halloween Candy Crawl at Northfield Stapleton: October 13 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2ziFVMq

While it may not be quite Halloween, Friday the 13th sounds like a pretty good night for a Candy Crawl.

That’s the thinking of Northfield Stapleton retail area which hosts a FREE family-friendly Candy Crawl Halloween Event on Friday, October 13 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

They promise candy, hay rides, crafts, contests, entertainment (a face painter, fire dancer, thriller dancers) and more. Organizers request that you tone down the horror-factor (no scary costumes, please), as this event is designed for kiddos.

Candy will be distributed from participating retailers, while supplies last.



This article was first published by MileHighOnTheCheap.com

For more local deals and discounts go to https://www.milehighonthecheap.com/

Snowboard on the Block: October 14 from 1 p.m. – 10 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2yiFCmn

The recent snow has us all dreaming about ski and snowboarding season that is rapidly approaching. This event at the Denver Performing Arts Complex and Sculpture Park celebrates just that!

Features will include some of the top rated films the snowboard community has available, music by the Vandals and The murder City Devils, as well as plenty of product vendors and giveaways.

While you enjoy the sights and sounds, you can fill your bellies with beer from local craft breweries and some of Denver’s favorite food trucks.

Tickets are $20 for General Admission and $50 for VIP.

Fiber and Fun at Alpacas on the Rocks Open House: October 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and October 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2g4Poi1

Alpacas of all shapes and sizes will be on hand at the Alpacas on the Rocks Open House at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds, Saturday, October 14, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, October 15, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

At least a dozen farms will show alpacas for sale, but, even if you don’t want to take home a four-legged friend, you can buy all sorts of raw fiber and yarn, as well as handcrafted alpaca items.

The show includes FREE seminars and demonstrations of shearing, herd management, carding, looming, felting and knitting, plus door prizes. Admission and parking are FREE.

The Open House is at the fairgrounds’ Events Building, 15200 W. 6th Ave., Golden, 303-349-2219.



Free Fall Festival at 17 mile House: October 14 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2xzsgD7

Step back in to old town Colorado at the 17 Mile House Farm park for this celebration of all things old and new.

You can pick out a pumpkin, jump on a hayride, enjoy the live music, or even try out gold panning.

Kids can enjoy the petting farm and adults can take a tour of the historic house. Don’t miss the goat yoga that kicks off at 9 a.m.

This event is free.

Harvest Festival at Littleton Museum: October 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2yiq1TY

Come one, come all, to the annual Harvest Festival at the Littleton Museum.

On the 1860s farm pick out your Halloween pumpkin and then enjoy hayrides, and other fun activities on Saturday, October 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There is no cost to get into the museum; however, some activities and refreshments require tickets which can be purchased the day of the event.

Cash or check only. 6028 S. Gallup St., Littleton.



Englewood Block Party: October 14 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. - http://denv.co/2hD6GDb

Englewood has no intention of missing out on the October festivities.

The 3400 block of South Broadway will be taken over by fun, food and drink.

Bring the whole family and join in with more than 60 local businesses who will be enjoying the live music, chalk artists, kids’ activities, food vendors and beer garden.

This event is free to attend but food and drink are available for an extra cost.

Superhero Day at Maize in the City: October 15 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2i4QrCz

Even if you aren’t dressing up as a superhero for Halloween you know you have a superhero costume waiting to be worn.

This is your day! The Maize in the City not only offers the normal attractions but Superhero Day also includes story time with superheroes, stunts and performances, superhero pumpkin crafts, photo opportunities, and face painting.

Tickets are $4 per child but here’s a fun twist adults are free with the purchase of a child’s ticket.

Do you have an event you would like me to consider? Email me at Caitlin.Kingsbury@9news.com

