KUSA
Close

9 things to do in Colorado this weekend: October 20 - October 22

Jane Mo , KUSA 5:05 AM. MDT October 19, 2017

KUSA - We are still a couple of weeks away from Halloween, but you can start pulling out your costumes to trick-o-treat, enjoy the fall weather, and carve pumpkins at these fall-themed events. 

Here are nine events this weekend in Denver, Westminster, Aurora, Centennial, Fort Collins, Colorado Springs, Englewood, Lafayette, and Littleton.  

If you're into spooky things, scroll down to see a list of haunted houses in Colorado. 

Westminster's Halloween Harvest Festival

What: Family-friendly event; Put on your costumes and go see hot air balloons, play free carnival games, listen to live music, and have fun at the pumpkin patch!  

When: Oct. 21, Sat. Time: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Where: 5453 W 88th Ave, Westminster, CO 

More info: http://bit.ly/2zgmenj

Boo at the Zoo

What: Family-friendly event; Wear your costumes and go through trick-or-treat stations, see creepy crawly animal demonstrations, and watch a magic show or juggling show 

When: Oct. 21, Sat. & Oct. 22, Sun. Time: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver 

More info: http://bit.ly/2xMaxE1

Cirque Italia 

What: Water circus, described as a "vivid, dramatic, and moving experience under a customized traveling tent."

When:

  • Oct. 20, Fri. @ 7:30 p.m.
  • Oct. 21, Sat. @ 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
  • Oct. 22, Sun. @ 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. 

Where: Town Center at Aurora, 14200 E Alameda Ave, Aurora 

Ticket pricing: http://bit.ly/2xMa8kV

Spooky Streets

What: Music, magic shows, dancing, face painting, balloon artists, caricaturists, a parade of costumes, spooky selfie stations 

When: Oct. 20, Fri. Time: 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Streets at SouthGlenn, 6851 S Gaylord St., Centennial

More info: http://bit.ly/2ypZLro

Haunts of Littleton

What: Haunted 45 minute walking tour of downtown Littleton 

When: Oct. 21, Sat. Time: 7 p.m. 

Where: RTD Littleton-Downtown station, West Alamo Avenue 

Tickets: You can buy tickets on the night of the event, outside of Romancing the Bean (located at the RTD Littleton Downtown station). Adults: $13; Kids: $5

More info: http://bit.ly/2yQK5OB

Giant Pumpkin Festival

What: See who wins the prize for the largest pumpkin in Colorado, Giant Kid's Zone, games, pumpkin patch, costume competition, shopping, scarecrow displays, farmer's market, music, food 

When: Oct. 21, Sat. Time: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Where: 2501 W Colorado Ave., Colorado Springs

More info: http://bit.ly/2yPLvso

Old Town Halloween Zombie Fest

What: Zombie crawl, music, flaming entertainers, thriller dance, on-site make up, food

When: Oct. 21, Sat. Time: 2 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Where: Downtown Fort Collins, 19 Old Town Square

Ticketshttp://bit.ly/2hJn20z

Englewood Halloween Carnival

What: Carnival games, haunted house, and food 

When: Oct. 21, Sat. Time: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Where: Englewood Recreation Center, 1155 W. Oxford Avenue, Englewood

More infohttp://bit.ly/2xMneP8

Lafayette Fall Festival

What: Launch pumpkins in the lazy river for a race, decorate pumpkins, play in the bounce house

When: Oct. 22, Sun. Time: 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m

Where: Bob L. Burger Recreation Center, 111 Baseline Rd, Lafayette

Ticket infohttp://bit.ly/2ijrx2e

Haunted houses

  • 13th Floor 
  • The Asylum
  • The Frightmare Compound
  • HellScream Haunted House
  • Jack Lantern's Northern Colorado Corn Maze
  • City of the Dead Haunted House

For the full list, visit this link: http://on9news.tv/2x2p7HN

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories