9 things to do in Colorado this weekend: October 20 - October 22

KUSA - We are still a couple of weeks away from Halloween, but you can start pulling out your costumes to trick-o-treat, enjoy the fall weather, and carve pumpkins at these fall-themed events.
Here are nine events this weekend in Denver, Westminster, Aurora, Centennial, Fort Collins, Colorado Springs, Englewood, Lafayette, and Littleton.
If you're into spooky things, scroll down to see a list of haunted houses in Colorado.
Westminster's Halloween Harvest Festival
What: Family-friendly event; Put on your costumes and go see hot air balloons, play free carnival games, listen to live music, and have fun at the pumpkin patch!
When: Oct. 21, Sat. Time: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Where: 5453 W 88th Ave, Westminster, CO
More info: http://bit.ly/2zgmenj
Boo at the Zoo
What: Family-friendly event; Wear your costumes and go through trick-or-treat stations, see creepy crawly animal demonstrations, and watch a magic show or juggling show
When: Oct. 21, Sat. & Oct. 22, Sun. Time: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver
More info: http://bit.ly/2xMaxE1
Cirque Italia
What: Water circus, described as a "vivid, dramatic, and moving experience under a customized traveling tent."
When:
- Oct. 20, Fri. @ 7:30 p.m.
- Oct. 21, Sat. @ 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
- Oct. 22, Sun. @ 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.
Where: Town Center at Aurora, 14200 E Alameda Ave, Aurora
Ticket pricing: http://bit.ly/2xMa8kV
Spooky Streets
What: Music, magic shows, dancing, face painting, balloon artists, caricaturists, a parade of costumes, spooky selfie stations
When: Oct. 20, Fri. Time: 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Where: The Streets at SouthGlenn, 6851 S Gaylord St., Centennial
More info: http://bit.ly/2ypZLro
Haunts of Littleton
What: Haunted 45 minute walking tour of downtown Littleton
When: Oct. 21, Sat. Time: 7 p.m.
Where: RTD Littleton-Downtown station, West Alamo Avenue
Tickets: You can buy tickets on the night of the event, outside of Romancing the Bean (located at the RTD Littleton Downtown station). Adults: $13; Kids: $5
More info: http://bit.ly/2yQK5OB
Giant Pumpkin Festival
What: See who wins the prize for the largest pumpkin in Colorado, Giant Kid's Zone, games, pumpkin patch, costume competition, shopping, scarecrow displays, farmer's market, music, food
When: Oct. 21, Sat. Time: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Where: 2501 W Colorado Ave., Colorado Springs
More info: http://bit.ly/2yPLvso
Old Town Halloween Zombie Fest
What: Zombie crawl, music, flaming entertainers, thriller dance, on-site make up, food
When: Oct. 21, Sat. Time: 2 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Where: Downtown Fort Collins, 19 Old Town Square
Tickets: http://bit.ly/2hJn20z
Englewood Halloween Carnival
What: Carnival games, haunted house, and food
When: Oct. 21, Sat. Time: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Where: Englewood Recreation Center, 1155 W. Oxford Avenue, Englewood
More info: http://bit.ly/2xMneP8
Lafayette Fall Festival
What: Launch pumpkins in the lazy river for a race, decorate pumpkins, play in the bounce house
When: Oct. 22, Sun. Time: 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m
Where: Bob L. Burger Recreation Center, 111 Baseline Rd, Lafayette
Ticket info: http://bit.ly/2ijrx2e
Haunted houses
- 13th Floor
- The Asylum
- The Frightmare Compound
- HellScream Haunted House
- Jack Lantern's Northern Colorado Corn Maze
- City of the Dead Haunted House
For the full list, visit this link: http://on9news.tv/2x2p7HN
