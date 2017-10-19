9 things to do in Colorado this weekend: October 20 - October 22

KUSA - We are still a couple of weeks away from Halloween, but you can start pulling out your costumes to trick-o-treat, enjoy the fall weather, and carve pumpkins at these fall-themed events.

Here are nine events this weekend in Denver, Westminster, Aurora, Centennial, Fort Collins, Colorado Springs, Englewood, Lafayette, and Littleton.

If you're into spooky things, scroll down to see a list of haunted houses in Colorado.

Westminster's Halloween Harvest Festival

Keep in mind these will be balloon glows, not balloon rides. (Courtesy: City of Westminter Parks & Rec)

What: Family-friendly event; Put on your costumes and go see hot air balloons, play free carnival games, listen to live music, and have fun at the pumpkin patch!

When: Oct. 21, Sat. Time: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Where: 5453 W 88th Ave, Westminster, CO

More info: http://bit.ly/2zgmenj

Boo at the Zoo

Courtesy: Denver Zoo

What: Family-friendly event; Wear your costumes and go through trick-or-treat stations, see creepy crawly animal demonstrations, and watch a magic show or juggling show

When: Oct. 21, Sat. & Oct. 22, Sun. Time: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver

More info: http://bit.ly/2xMaxE1

Cirque Italia

Courtesy: Cirque Italia/Town Center of Aurora

What: Water circus, described as a "vivid, dramatic, and moving experience under a customized traveling tent."

When:

Oct. 20, Fri. @ 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21, Sat. @ 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 22, Sun. @ 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.

Where: Town Center at Aurora, 14200 E Alameda Ave, Aurora

Ticket pricing: http://bit.ly/2xMa8kV

Spooky Streets

Courtesy: The Streets at SouthGlenn

What: Music, magic shows, dancing, face painting, balloon artists, caricaturists, a parade of costumes, spooky selfie stations

When: Oct. 20, Fri. Time: 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Streets at SouthGlenn, 6851 S Gaylord St., Centennial

More info: http://bit.ly/2ypZLro

Haunts of Littleton

Courtesy: Haunts of Littleton

What: Haunted 45 minute walking tour of downtown Littleton

When: Oct. 21, Sat. Time: 7 p.m.

Where: RTD Littleton-Downtown station, West Alamo Avenue

Tickets: You can buy tickets on the night of the event, outside of Romancing the Bean (located at the RTD Littleton Downtown station). Adults: $13; Kids: $5

More info: http://bit.ly/2yQK5OB

Giant Pumpkin Festival

What: See who wins the prize for the largest pumpkin in Colorado, Giant Kid's Zone, games, pumpkin patch, costume competition, shopping, scarecrow displays, farmer's market, music, food

When: Oct. 21, Sat. Time: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Where: 2501 W Colorado Ave., Colorado Springs

More info: http://bit.ly/2yPLvso

Old Town Halloween Zombie Fest

What: Zombie crawl, music, flaming entertainers, thriller dance, on-site make up, food

When: Oct. 21, Sat. Time: 2 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Where: Downtown Fort Collins, 19 Old Town Square

Tickets: http://bit.ly/2hJn20z

Englewood Halloween Carnival

Courtesy: City of Englewood

What: Carnival games, haunted house, and food

When: Oct. 21, Sat. Time: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Where: Englewood Recreation Center, 1155 W. Oxford Avenue, Englewood

More info: http://bit.ly/2xMneP8

Lafayette Fall Festival

What: Launch pumpkins in the lazy river for a race, decorate pumpkins, play in the bounce house

When: Oct. 22, Sun. Time: 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m

Where: Bob L. Burger Recreation Center, 111 Baseline Rd, Lafayette

Ticket info: http://bit.ly/2ijrx2e

Haunted houses

Courtesy: Thirteenth Floor Entertainment

13th Floor

The Asylum

The Frightmare Compound

HellScream Haunted House

Jack Lantern's Northern Colorado Corn Maze

City of the Dead Haunted House

For the full list, visit this link: http://on9news.tv/2x2p7HN

© 2017 KUSA-TV