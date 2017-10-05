9 things to do in Colorado this weekend: October 6 - October 8

KUSA - In October all things magical, spooky and fall will be front and center.

This weekend is going to look, feel, and smell like fall and what better way to celebrate than heading out to find a little magic, cider and punkin chunkin.

Night of Magic and Mystery: October 6 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2yJjtea

Not quite ready to head to a haunted house but ready to get in the Halloween spirit?

The Night of Magic and Mystery put on by the City of Westminster Parks and Recreation will take over the Westminster Station RTD B Line.

A night filled with wonder inspired by all the right guests including a fortune teller, a caricature artist, and a wandering musician.

The best part is, it’s all free!

Solar Decathlon: October 5 – 8 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2yL3Umc

A solar-powered village is coming to Denver. And not some Barbie dollhouse-size dwellings, but full-size homes. The U.S. Department of Energy Solar Decathlon is a live demonstration of the latest technologies and materials in energy-efficient design, clean energy technologies, smart home solutions, water conservation measures, electric vehicles and sustainable buildings. Students across the country were challenged to design and build full-size, solar-powered houses.

You can see the results for yourself during Solar Decathlon 2017. Teams will offer FREE public tours of their houses and there will be a variety of workshops so you can gather a ton of ideas. Open Thursday to Sunday, October 5 to 8 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, October 9 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday to Sunday, October 12 to 15 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. You’ll find a full schedule of events here. All takes place adjacent to the 61st & Pena Station of the RTD A-line commuter train.

This article was first published by MileHighOnTheCheap.com

For more local deals and discounts go to https://www.milehighonthecheap.com/.

Cider Days: October 7 and 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2yqVxzY

With some of the recent chilly mornings, everyone has thought of the delight that is a warm glass of cider.

The Lakewood Heritage Center has joined up with the Rocky Mountain Great Dane Rescue to host an event that celebrates all things that make you desire apples in the fall.

This event is fun for all ages with a tractor pull, apple presses, and barrel train rides for the kids and hard cider and apple pie for the adults.

Adults are $6 if purchased online, $8 the day of and kids 3-12 are $5 each.

Hard Cider tickets are $28 if purchase in advance, and $30 the day of.

Cherry Creek North Art Feat: October 7 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2xTBc5M

For the third year, Cherry Creek North is host to Art Feast – a celebration of great taste. During this FREE event on Saturday, October 7 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. you head out on a self-guided walking tour of Cherry Creek North’s most acclaimed galleries. Each features bites from area restaurants, as well as creative entertainment.

Each participating gallery will showcase creativity at work in their own, unique fashion. With live demonstrations, musical performances, store discounts, free eats and more, this event is sure to inspire the artist in all of us.

This article was first published by MileHighOnTheCheap.com

For more local deals and discounts go to https://www.milehighonthecheap.com/.

Tagawa Pumpkin Festival: October 7- October 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2yqRMKZ

This family-friendly event in Centennial will help inspire your kids Halloween creativity.

With indoor activities like pumpkin decorating, pansy planting, an inflatable obstacle course, mini-train rides and so much more this might be a great way to tire out those energetic kiddos.

Once they have tumbled over the obstacle course they can head over to the stage and learn all about bugs and spiders and how they help our gardens.

Admission and shows on the stage are free but other service are available for an additional price.

The Upcycle Fair: October 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2xjG3Oe

Upcycling is a very Colorado thing and with the addition of TV shows and apps that encourage creativity, upcycled items have become some of our favorite unique decorations.

The Upcycle Fair not only teaches you how to upcycle with multiple workshops, it also allows vendors to display and sell you their handiwork.

While you are picking out your homes next statement piece you can also fill your bellies with food from the Fiesta Fusion truck and plenty of coffee.

The event is free to attend but be prepared in case you find that extra special something you didn’t know you were looking for.

Weekend Handmade in Colorado Expo in Boulder: October 7 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2wA246V

More than 80 emerging and established Colorado artists and crafters show their wares at the Handmade in Colorado Expo in Boulder on Saturday and Sunday, October 7 and 8, with FREE live music, the Green Beer Fest pour unlimited beer for 21+, a kids’ area and live painting for all to can watch art in progress.

The expo takes place on Saturday from from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Central Park. Remember that on Saturdays until 2 p.m., you can also visit the fabulous Boulder County Farmers’ Market on 13th St. between Canyon and Arapahoe. And weekend parking is FREE in downtown Boulder garages. 13th & Canyon, Boulder.

This article was first published by MileHighOnTheCheap.com

For more local deals and discounts go to https://www.milehighonthecheap.com/.

Pumpkin Harvest Festival: October 7 – October 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2fNbq8N

Mile High Historic park will turn into a pumpkin this weekend, a Pumpkin Harvest Festival.

Step back into what Colorado was like in the 19th Century and explore historic demonstrations.

While you are at it, you can enjoy the beer garden, play the games, enjoy local vendors, build your own scarecrow, pick out a pumpkin, and even tour the park in a horse-drawn wagon.

Admission is free but food, beverages, and some activities will cost you some coin.

Punkin Chunkin Comes to Aurora: October 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and October 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2yqYMaX

Punkin Chunkin involves very large slingshots, catapults, centrifuges, trebuchets and pneumatic air cannons used to hurl pumpkins as far as possible. We’re not sure whether it’s a sport or a mechanical challenge, but it’s a hoot to watch. Punkin Chunkin events elsewhere have even been televised nationally, and Punkin Chunkin Colorado returns to Aurora for two days on Saturday & Sunday, October 7 & 8. Hours are Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event includes a day of chunkin’ (with a full one-mile range – awesome!), a pumpkin patch, carving, scarecrow making, fall market, car show, food vendors, beer garden, live music and children’s activities. Admission is $5 each day for adults, children 4 and under are FREE. Some activities charge an additional fee. Buy tickets online here.

This year, attend a concert by The Swon Brothers on Friday, October 6 and receive free festival admission on Saturday and Sunday. Concerts tickets are $13 and include free festival admission on Sunday. Parking is FREE. Arapahoe Park Racetrack, 26000 E. Quincy Ave., Aurora.

This article was first published by MileHighOnTheCheap.com

For more local deals and discounts go to https://www.milehighonthecheap.com/.

© 2017 KUSA-TV