A reminder to make the 21st night of September one you'll remember

Members of Earth, Wind & Fire and Chicago (front L-R) Verdine White, Ralph Johnson and Philip Bailey perform during the 10th Anniversary of the Toyota Concert Series on the Today Show July 1, 2005 in New York City. (Photo: Scott Gries, 2005 Getty Images)

KUSA - This article doesn’t really relate to anything other than a song that was released in 1978, so if you’re the type of person who clicks on things that don’t pertain to the hard-hitting news you’re looking for and then complains that it is not hard-hitting news, you might want to peace out or at least write an angry comment now.

But first, listen to this song. You can’t be grumpy while listening to this song:

Can’t see the video? That probably made you grumpier! Well here it is: https://youtu.be/Lrle0x_DHBM

As you might have guessed from looking at the calendar, today is Sept. 21. Even if you’re not an Earth, Wind & Fire fan, you might be aware that this has a significance similar to *NSYNC’s “It’s Gonna Be Me.”

And while “It’s Gonna Me” is transformed into “It’s Gonna Be May” and involves people posting lots of Justin Timberlake memes on April 30, Sept. 21 is a little less meta.

Can't see the embedded *NSYNC video but want to? I like you. Click here: https://youtu.be/GQMlWwIXg3M

The song “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire starts with the line “Do you remember the 21st night of September?”

That’s literally why it’s a meme. It’s totally self-explanatory. But obviously, the 21st night of September hasn’t happened yet. It happens … well … tonight.

And that means you have the chance to make the 21st night of September one you’ll remember, if you don’t remember previous the Sept. 21st’s of yore.

What will you do to remember the 21st night of September?

At the very least, this is a reminder to post a meme about it on Friday morning. Trust me, it will be hilarious and no one else will have thought about it.

Your golden dreams could be shiny days.

Another fun fact? Philip Bailey, the lead singer of Earth, Wind & Fire, was born and raised in Denver and attended East High School. He graduated in 1969.

Hey millennials, here are some fun facts about the year 1969. The rest of you -- I told you to stop reading in the lede ...

Can't see the video? Click here and get ready to jam: https://youtu.be/He2kbOadOi8

