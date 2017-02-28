Academy apologizes for Oscars best picture fiasco, vows 'action'

USA TODAY - Now the Academy is officially sorry for #EnvelopeGate and is vowing to take "action" against the responsible party — their accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences apologized for Sunday's Oscar-ending fiasco, which saw presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway initially, and incorrectly, awarding the best picture award to La La Land — instead of the actual winner Moonlight.

"We deeply regret the mistakes that were made during the presentation of the Best Picture category during last night’s Oscar ceremony. We apologize to the entire cast and crew of La La Land and Moonlight whose experience was profoundly altered by this error," an Academy statement released late Monday read. "We salute the tremendous grace they displayed under the circumstances."

The statement continued: "To all involved — including our presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, the filmmakers, and our fans watching worldwide — we apologize."



The Academy said it would take some action against longtime tabulating partner PricewaterhouseCoopers. The accounting firm said Monday it had made "a human error" when a representative gave Beatty the incorrect award envelope, prompting the mistaken announcement.

La La Land filmmakers had already begun thank-you speeches on the stage before the error was dramatically announced and the best picture award was handed to the rightful winner, Moonlight.

It was the most chaotic scene in Oscars history.

"For the last 83 years, the Academy has entrusted PwC to handle the critical tabulation process, including the accurate delivery of results," the Academy statement read. "PwC has taken full responsibility for the breaches of established protocols that took place during the ceremony."

Jimmy Kimmel explains that crazy Oscars finish (and how the set collapsed)

Academy representatives spent last night and today "investigating the circumstances and will determine what actions are appropriate going forward."

The Academy vowed to prevent a similar mistake.

"We are unwaveringly committed to upholding the integrity of the Oscars," the statement concluded.

Copyright 2017 USA TODAY