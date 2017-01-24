All your burning questions about Oscar nominations, answered

'La La Land' and 'Moonlight' are two leading contenders for this week's Oscar nominations (Photo: Lionsgate/David Bornfriend)

USA TODAY - Awards season heats up this week with the announcement of the 2017 Oscar nominations, previewing Hollywood's biggest night of the year.

After making Golden Globes history with a record seven wins, will La La Land continue its winning streak with a string of Oscar nods? And which come-from-behind candidates will earn surprise nominations? Find out when and where to stream the announcements, which actors will be doing the honors, and which films are in the running for cinema's most prestigious prize.

When are the Oscar nominations?

The 89th Oscars nominations are Tuesday, Jan. 24, beginning at 8:18 a.m. EST.

Who’s announcing them?

Actors Jennifer Hudson, Brie Larson and Ken Watanabe, cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki, writer/director Jason Reitman and Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs will announce the nominations.



How can I watch them?

The nominations will be livestreamed on the Academy's digital platforms, Oscars.org and Oscar.go.com, as well as on Good Morning America.

Which movies are this year's favorites?

Frontrunners La La Land and Moonlight are expected to appear in most of the categories, including best picture and best director (for Damien Chazelle and Barry Jenkins, respectively). Casey Affleck has a near-lock on the best actor race for Manchester By The Sea, with Ryan Gosling (La La Land) and Denzel Washington (Fences) also expected to earn nominations. Gosling's co-star Emma Stone will likely earn a best actress nod alongside Amy Adams (Arrival) and Natalie Portman (Jackie), while Viola Davis's powerhouse turn in Fences will likely earn her the best supporting actress trophy.

What are the dark horses?

Riding the Golden Globes buzz, several contenders are making an eleventh-hour push towards the Oscars, including Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Nocturnal Animals) for best supporting actor, Isabelle Huppert (Elle) and Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins) for best actress and Deadpool for best picture.

When are the Oscars?

Jimmy Kimmel hosts this year's Academy Awards, airing Feb. 26 on ABC, starting at 7 p.m. EST.



How can I watch?

Similar to last year, the Oscars will be streaming online in select markets for ABC subscribers, as well as on the WATCH ABC app.



The Oscars are almost a month away. Which other awards shows are coming up?



Before the Oscars bring award season to a close, there's the Screen Actors Guild Awardson Jan. 29 (TNT and TBS, 8 p.m. EST), the Grammy Awards on Feb. 12 (CBS, 8 p.m. EST) and the Film Independent Spirit Awards on Feb. 25 (IFC, 5 p.m.).

What if I have more questions after the announcements?

Join USA TODAY movie critics and reporters Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET on Facebook Live as we break down all of the surprises, snubs and sure-things.

