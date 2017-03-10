An American in Paris running until March 19 at the Buell

(Photo: Courtesy DCPA)

KUSA - There’s a lot to like about An American in Paris, the latest musical to make its way through the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.

If timeless jazz music by George and Ira Gershwin isn’t your thing, then the ballet dancing and set pieces are sure to impress.

The show goes from March 8 to 19 at the Buell Theatre. Tickets start at $30 and are available at denvercenter.org.

We had Barton Cowperthwaite, one of the dancers in the musical, join us on 9NEWS at noon to talk more about the production.

Watch the video above for the full interview!

