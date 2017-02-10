Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper bring their friendship to Denver

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 13: Journalist Anderson Cooper (L) and host Andy Cohen at SiriusXM Studios on January 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Photo: Michael Loccisano, 2017 Getty Images)

DENVER - Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper have been longtime friends.

The talk show host and journalist spend most of their time talking to other people but now they are getting a chance to tell us a little more about themselves in Denver at AC2.

“It’s like a night out drinking with me and Anderson, it’s a lot of fun, a lot of laughs, I think people will be really surprised how funny Anderson is," Cohen told 9NEWS. "We tell stories, it’s about being on the front lines of news and pop culture and world events. Between the two of us, we have met just about everyone you could want to hear about. We have a lot of tales to tell.”

This isn't Cohen's first time in Denver, his previous job brought him to the Mile High City.

“I was at CBS news when the Denver airport opened and I covered the opening of the Denver Airport in the 90’s, and I haven’t been back since," he said.

And there's one new thing in town he's ready to see.

"I’m so excited about coming ...I can’t wait to visit a dispensary,” he said.

Cohen and Cooper will be at the Buell Theatre on Saturday, February 11 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $75 on AXS.com.

