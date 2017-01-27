KUSA
Close

Avett Brothers headlining Red Rocks for 3 nights

Allison Sylte, KUSA 10:39 AM. MST January 27, 2017

The Avett Brothers are headed back to Red Rocks in a big way.

The folk rock band will headline the hallowed Denver concert venue for three nights this summer with three different special guests.

The first show is slated for July 7 with Dr. John and the Nite Trippers. The second is on July 8 with Chatham County Line and the third is on July 9 with Shovels and Rope.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. You can buy them online at www.axs.com or by calling 1-888-929-7849.

General admission tickets start at $49.95 (plus fees). 

(© 2017 KUSA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories