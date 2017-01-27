Avett Brothers headlining Red Rocks for 3 nights

The Avett Brothers are headed back to Red Rocks in a big way.
The folk rock band will headline the hallowed Denver concert venue for three nights this summer with three different special guests.
The first show is slated for July 7 with Dr. John and the Nite Trippers. The second is on July 8 with Chatham County Line and the third is on July 9 with Shovels and Rope.
Tickets go on sale Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. You can buy them online at www.axs.com or by calling 1-888-929-7849.
General admission tickets start at $49.95 (plus fees).
