Avett Brothers headlining Red Rocks for 3 nights

Scott Avett (L) and Seth Avett of the Avett Brothers perform onstage during day one of the Boston Calling Music Festival at Boston City Hall Plaza on September 25, 2015 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo: Mike Lawrie, 2015 Getty Images)

The Avett Brothers are headed back to Red Rocks in a big way.

The folk rock band will headline the hallowed Denver concert venue for three nights this summer with three different special guests.

The first show is slated for July 7 with Dr. John and the Nite Trippers. The second is on July 8 with Chatham County Line and the third is on July 9 with Shovels and Rope.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. You can buy them online at www.axs.com or by calling 1-888-929-7849.

General admission tickets start at $49.95 (plus fees).

