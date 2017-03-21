(Photo: Sylte, Allison)

KUSA - Nothing is more uplifting than a little singing and dancing.

Throw some crazy go-go boots into the mix, and you’re golden!

Kinky Boots, a musical with songs by the one and only Cyndi Lauper, has come to the Denver Center for the Performing Arts! The two stars, Curt Hansen and Rose Hemingway, joined us on 9NEWS at noon to tell us more about the production – and give Belen De Leon some tips for wearing the boots for which the show is named.

You can watch all that go down in the video above.

Kinky Boots will be at the DCPA from March 21 to March 26. Tickets start at $30, and are available at denvercenter.org.

