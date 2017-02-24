DENVER - It’s now or never, we ain’t gonna live forever….but for those concert ticket holders who want to live while they’re alive, “now” has been delayed.

Bon Jovi’s concert at the Pepsi Center in Denver has been rescheduled from March 14 to April 14, 2017. All tickets bought with the March date will be honored on the new date.

For those who haven’t bought tickets yet but are interested in doing so, they’re available online here or here and by phone at (303)-893-TIXS. Prices range from $19.75 to $157.25.

This Bon Jovi playlist will, hopefully, take some of the sting out of that shot to the heart. Remember, don't bend, don't break, baby, don't back down.

(© 2017 KUSA)