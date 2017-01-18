Broncos' Kapri Bibbs releases rap album

Kapri Bibbs (Photo: Ghetty Images)

KUSA - Denver Broncos running back Kapri Bibbs just released his debut rap album "They Want Me Bad."

The former CSU Ram and Chicago native posted about the album on his Instagram account.

Last week Kapri, whose stage name is Just Kapri, performed at Cervantes' Masterpiece in Denver along with Waka Flocka Flame

"I don't think there is anybody that dropped a music album who also has a Super Bowl ring, I think I might be the only one," Kapri said in his bio on the Cervantes' Masterpiece web site.

The album can be found on iTunes and Spotify.

