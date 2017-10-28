Bruno Mars postpones Denver tour date due to illness

DENVER - Bruno Mars is postponing his 24K Magical Tour date in Denver slated for October 30 due to an illness, according to a record label spokesperson.

Mars, one of the most popular pop stars out in 2017, just released his third studio album, 24K Magic in November of last year. The world tour for the album kicked off back on March 28.

When the tour's finally over in July of next year, Mars will have played 46 shows in Europe, 75 shows in North America, 10 in Latin America, 18 in Oceania and 14 in Asia - 163 in all.

The reps did not say what Mars' sickness was, but did say doctors advised him not to perform.

He was set to perform at the Pepsi Center.

The makeup date for the concert has not been released, but a spokesperson says a new one will be announced as soon as possible.

Below is the performance of his smash hit, "That's What I Like" during the 59th Grammy Awards in February of this year:

