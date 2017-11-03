Dolce & Gabbana Gets into the Pasta Biz

Dolce & Gabbana is getting into the pasta business. The fashion house is teaming up with Pastificio G. di Martino on some posh pasta. Buzz60's Elizabeth Keatinge (@elizkeatinge) has more.

KUSA 2:49 PM. MDT November 03, 2017

