Here's Why One City is Trying To Crack Down On Those Annoying Beach Tents
It's all fun in the sun until someone pops their beach tent up in front of you, blocking your ocean view.Well, one city in Delaware is cracking down on the popular summertime beach shelter. Buzz60's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
KUSA 3:14 PM. MDT July 05, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree burn
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Wildfire burning in Summit County, evacuations issuedJul. 5, 2017, 1:04 p.m.
-
Photos, video of wildfire near BreckenridgeJul. 5, 2017, 4:11 p.m.
-
Newly discovered photo adds to Amelia Earhart mysteryJul. 5, 2017, 10:16 a.m.