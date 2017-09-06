Massive Solar Storm Brings Rare Light Shows To United States
The sun has another show to put on. Parts of the United States are going to experience an aurora Wednesday into Thursday. But now you won't have to trek to the arctic to see them. Aidan Kelley has the story.
KUSA 9:20 AM. MDT September 06, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Aurora officer sued for excessive forceSep. 6, 2017, 7:33 a.m.
-
Woman finds needle in candy thrown from Tour de Fat paradeSep. 6, 2017, 8:47 a.m.
-
CU is giving away football tickets for Harvey donationsSep. 6, 2017, 9:30 a.m.