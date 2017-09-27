NASA Used Kitchen Aluminum Foil To Save A Legendary Space Mission
For all of NASA's high tech advancements, it may surprise you to know that the agency used regular kitchen aluminum foil to save one of its most famous missions. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
KUSA 8:57 AM. MDT September 27, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Is Denver in the running for the 2026 Olympics?Sep 27, 2017, 7:36 a.m.
-
Red Miller, coach of Broncos' Orange Crush teams,…Sep 27, 2017, 8:12 a.m.
-
Joint statement from DPS and Weld County: There was…Sep 26, 2017, 9:35 p.m.