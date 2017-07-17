New Video Of Pluto Shows Diversity of The Dwarf Planet

NASA's New Horizons mission celebrated its two year anniversary since flying by Pluto, which took about 9 years to get to the dwarf planet and some amazing discoveries were made. Jose Sepulveda (@josesepulvedatv) has more.

KUSA 11:57 AM. MDT July 17, 2017

