Rascal Flatts surprises bride and groom at wedding reception WATERTOWN, Wis. - A bride and groom in Wisconsin got some surprise entertainment over the weekend when country music trio Rascal Flatts stopped by their wedding reception. Video posted to Facebook shows the group at the Sugar Island Barn in Watertown on Saturday. The band performed their hit, "Bless the Broken Road" for newlyweds Sara and Brandon McInnis' first song.