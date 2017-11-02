Paris Installs Sparkling Water Fountains

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Grandfather, man with pregnant fiancée among victims…Nov. 2, 2017, 12:24 p.m.
-
What we know about the Thornton Walmart shootingNov. 2, 2017, 10:20 a.m.
-
Timeline: How the events inside the Thornton Walmart…Nov. 2, 2017, 2:28 p.m.