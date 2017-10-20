People Are Using Dating Apps at Work (When They're Not Dating Their Coworkers)
A survey of 3,000 single people found nearly 70 percent of people use apps in the office. Not only that, but many are open to dating their coworkers. Buzz60's Elizabeth Keatinge (@elizkeatinge) has more.
KUSA 2:14 PM. MDT October 20, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Boulder company takes distraction out of drivingOct 20, 2017, 11:19 a.m.
-
Fort Collins shooting suspect, victims ID'dOct 20, 2017, 11:39 a.m.
-
The tiny community that's home to the 'Chapel on the Rock'Oct 19, 2017, 3:54 p.m.