This Kayak Fits Into a Backpack So You Can Take It Anywhere
Kayakers from all over! Say goodbye to renting and hello to owning as this new company managed to do what once seemed impossible: fit a kayak in a backpack. Buzz60's Maria Mercedes Galuppo (@mariamgaluppo) has more.
KUSA 10:44 AM. MDT August 21, 2017
