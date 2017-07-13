Thousands Agree to Clean Toilets for Free Wi-fi
Purple provides free public wifi and they decided to include a clause requiring a thousand hours of community service from those who agreed to their terms and conditions. Keri Lumm (@thekerilumm) reports on the thousands who unknowingly agreed.
KUSA 11:39 AM. MDT July 13, 2017
