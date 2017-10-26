We Might Have A Wine Shortage & the Internet Is Freaking Out
Grigio Girls, don't freak out, but you may want to stock up on wine. Production of the world's greatest beverage has fallen to its lowest point in 50 years. Buzz60's Elizabeth Keatinge (@elizkeatinge) has more.
KUSA 1:40 PM. MDT October 26, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
When will the snow start?Oct 26, 2017, 4:50 a.m.
-
Billionaire indicted for alleged role in opioid…Oct 26, 2017, 11:30 a.m.
-
What to expect from secret records on Kennedy assassinationOct 26, 2017, 10:09 a.m.