Cary Elwes (aka Westley) coming to Denver for Princess Bride screening

Westley and Buttercup brave Rodents of Unsual Size in the Fire Swamp. (Photo: © 1987 - MGM)

File this under news that is “inconceivable” (even though that might not mean what we think it means).

Cary Elwes, also known as Westley from “The Princess Bride,” will be in Denver this April for a screening of what is perhaps the most quotable film of all time/the only thing that brings us together more than “mawwiage” (note to comment trolls: that, for once, was not a typo).

Bring your (brute) squad to the Paramount Theater on April 21 for the showing, which also includes behind the scenes stories and, if you’re willing to pay more (remember: life is pain and anyone who says otherwise is selling something), a meet-and-great with Elwes.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and are $29.50, $39.50, $49.50 and $100 (which includes the aforementioned meet-and-greet).

Do you want us to stop making “Princess Bride” references?

Couldn’t see the GIF? Click here: http://gph.is/WAvNcW. Or, if you don’t want to, just know it says “as you wish.”

