Catching up with local icon Chris Daniels

DENVER – Chris Daniels and the Kings are best known around here as the performers of the “You made it thru the Week” song every Friday.

But the band has a rich history in Colorado, and is about to release its 15th album, “Blues with Horns”.

Chris describes it as kind of John Hiatt meets Tower of Power.

It’s 10 tracks of original works and horn drenched classics.

We caught up with Chris to talk to him about the CD, performing 100 dates a year, teaching at DU, and surviving cancer.

Since 1984 Coloradans have been grooving to Chris Daniels and the Kings.

They do it all, Rock, Country, Funk, R & B and the Blues.

Chris is in the Colorado Music Hall of Fame, and is a household name at hundreds of Colorado bars, festivals, music venues and special events.

They travel all over the world, and have done Europe 21 times headlining many famous festivals.

Chris says a young boy at one event asked him about doing the Blues with Horns, after all everyone from BB King to Gary Clark Jr. played Blues on guitar.

He explained to the fan that yes, blues guitar is wonderful – but so is blues with horns.

He asked him to check out horn classics from the likes of Johnny Watson, Walter Wolfman Washington and the Bobby Blue Band.

It sparked Chris’s idea to produce a blues album himself, which I have heard and is awesome!

In his spare time, Chris has a day job as a music professor at DU.

He’s also a cancer survivor, having been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia.

Chris is marking 5 years in remission, and says he lives every day to the fullest.

For more information on Chris Daniels and the Kings, and their album “Blues with Horns”:

http://www.chrisdaniels.com/

