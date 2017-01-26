Centennial mom headed to New York Fashion Week

Crystal Lee of CRLEE Designs (Photo: KUSA, Raquel Villanueva)

KUSA - A Centennial mom’s passion for designing clothes has landed her a spot at New York Fashion Week this year.

Crystal Lee started CRLEE Designs about five years ago, after teaching herself how to cut and sew her own garments.

When Lee’s clothes were seen at a fashion show at Massif Studios on South Broadway last year, she got a call to book a trip to New York City this fall.

She says the moment still doesn’t seem real.

“It’s like a prank almost,” Lee told 9NEWS. “My whole business has been home based, and I started just by cutting and sewing and making things, and now for it to develop into this mystical creature thing you hear about like New York Fashion Week, it’s amazing.”

She says her business has taken off over the past couple of years, and she does it all in her free time. Lee works a full-time job while taking care of her baby boy. She wakes up at 4 a.m. some days just so she can fit in some sewing before work.

Lee raised the money she needed to pay for her trip and entry fees through a Kickstarter campaign. She says she couldn’t have done it without everyone who donated.

“Anyone who is pursuing a dream, just start. It’s a lot of work, but you just have to start,” Lee said. She hopes her pieces help empower the women who wear them and hope to one day open .

To see her work, visit http://www.crleedesign.com/.

