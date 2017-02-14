Chance the Rapper announces Red Rocks show

Recording artist Chance the Rapper accepts the Best Rap Album award for 'Coloring Book' onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Kevin Winter, 2017 Getty Images)

KUSA - Fresh off of multiple Grammy wins, Chance the Rapper has announced that he’ll be headlining Red Rocks as part of his national tour.

The best new artist winner will play Red Rocks on May 2. Doors open for the show at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday at 5 p.m. on www.axs.com or by calling 1-888-929-7849. They start at $59.95.

Chance the Rapper made history by becoming the first artist to win a Grammy who hasn’t sold physical copies of his music. He is unsigned – and has been his whole career.

He took home trophies for best new artist, best rap album and best rap performance.

