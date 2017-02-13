Circus 1903 brings back the excitment of the show

Denver Center_Circus 1903 (Photo: Mark Turner)

DENVER - There's a circus coming to Denver. While it may look like the traditional shows that have come through town for more than a hundred years, there's something a little different about Circus 1903.

Circus 1903 -The Golden Age of Circus features turn of the century acts like contortionists, acrobats, musicians and knife-throwers.

It also sees the return of elephants to the ring, but not in the way you might be thinking. Attractions like the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus are set to close in May following the on-going controversies of the live animals in the show. But Circus 1903 may have found a new way to show animals on the stage.

"We're showing the way maybe, that people can still honor the traditions of the circus and move forward with other theatrical techniques," Ringmaster Willy Whipsnade said. "I think puppetry is kind of on the rise... and its a way, its our way of depicting that."

Circus 1903 – The Golden Age of Circus plays at the Buell Theatre from February 21 - 26. For show coupon discount codes, visit http://bit.ly/2kEhe5c.

