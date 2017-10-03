Citing health issues, Bob Seger postpones Pepsi Center show

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 14: Inductee Bob Seger performs onstage at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 43rd Annual induction and awards at The New York Marriott Marquis on June 14, 2012 in New York City. (Photo: Larry Busacca, 2012 Getty Images)

Bob Seger announced Tuesday that due to an “urgent medical issue concerning his vertebrae,” he’ll have to postpone his upcoming tour dates.

That includes his performance at the Pepsi Center, which was scheduled for October 26.

“Hoping to be back out on the road very soon,” Seger said in a news release.

The rescheduled dates will be announced when they’re available, and the tickets you already have for the Pepsi Center show will be honored at the new date.

Get well soon, Bob!

