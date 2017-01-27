CO families face off on Family Feud

Two Weld County families faced one another on a recent episode of the Family Feud.

An episode featuring the Melendez family of Firestone and Broz family of Firestone aired Friday on Channel 20.

The show was taped over the summer.

The Melendez family appeared in two episodes. They defeated a family from California in their first appearance, but did not win the fast money so walked away with only a few hundred dollars.

In their second appearance they were beaten by the Broz family, who also failed to win the fast money. Additional episodes with that family have not yet aired.

