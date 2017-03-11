She already has her own fashion line and just got back from showcasing her designs at New York Fashion Week – and she’s only 17 years old!

Molly O’Brien is a senior at Rocky Mountain High School in Fort Collins, and she was part of the final six contestants on last season’s “Project Runway Jr.” on Lifetime.

O’Brien caught the designing bug when she was 8 years old after going to fashion camp, where she learned to make unconventional pieces like dresses made out of newspaper.

She says that helped prepare her for being on such an intense show like “Project Runway Jr.”

“The first day being there, and getting to meet Tim Gunn was just amazing,” O’Brien told 9News. “Getting to meet all of the other cast members who love fashion design as much as I do was a very unique and amazing experience that you can’t get anywhere else.”

O’Brien has come a long way from designing prom dresses for her friends and family. She has already shown her clothing on the runways of Omaha, Kansas City and Vancouver Fashion Weeks.

After getting back from showing her latest collection at New York Fashion Week ‘17, she had to finish studying for her high school final exams.

“I am really building my online store right now, and next year I’m going to design school either in New York or L.A.” O’Brien said.

The high school senior just moved to Colorado from Omaha about a year ago, but she says living in Colorado has given her designs more of an edgy, bohemian-influence.

To learn more about Molly and to check out her latest collections, visit mollyelizabethdesigns.com.

