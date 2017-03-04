KUSA
Colorado bands at South by Southwest

Sarah Anderson, KUSA 2:15 PM. MST March 04, 2017

KUSA - Are you ready to rock? Or rap, punk and sing gospel, as the case may be.

Twenty-one bands from Colorado, representing a variety of music genres, are scheduled to head to South by Southwest festival, playing March 10 to 19, according to the event schedule.

The bands from Colorado include

  • Annie Booth Trio – jazz funk
  • Brent Cowles – rock Americana
  • Call Of The Void – hardcore metal
  • Cory Kendrix – hip-hop/rap Americana
  • Edison – pop folk
  • Illenium - electronic
  • King James III – hip-hop gospel
  • Lords of Fuzz – hard rock
  • Muscle Beach – hardcore punk
  • Native Daughters – instrumental metal
  • Necropanther – death metal
  • PIZZA TIME – gangsta pop
  • Plastic Daggers – punk rock
  • Poison Rites – punk rock
  • POVi – pop soul
  • Said The Sky – electronic pop
  • Slow Caves – indie pop rock
  • Sur Ellz – hip-hop R & B
  • Wildflowers – folk Americana
  • Yawpers – alt country rock
  • ytcracker – nerdcore hip-hop/rap

