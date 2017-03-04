Colorado bands at South by Southwest

A look at the highlights of South by Southwest (Photo: Getty Images)

KUSA - Are you ready to rock? Or rap, punk and sing gospel, as the case may be.

Twenty-one bands from Colorado, representing a variety of music genres, are scheduled to head to South by Southwest festival, playing March 10 to 19, according to the event schedule.

The bands from Colorado include

Annie Booth Trio – jazz funk

Brent Cowles – rock Americana

Call Of The Void – hardcore metal

Cory Kendrix – hip-hop/rap Americana

Edison – pop folk

Illenium - electronic

King James III – hip-hop gospel

Lords of Fuzz – hard rock

Muscle Beach – hardcore punk

Native Daughters – instrumental metal

Necropanther – death metal

PIZZA TIME – gangsta pop

Plastic Daggers – punk rock

Poison Rites – punk rock

POVi – pop soul

Said The Sky – electronic pop

Slow Caves – indie pop rock

Sur Ellz – hip-hop R & B

Wildflowers – folk Americana

Yawpers – alt country rock

ytcracker – nerdcore hip-hop/rap

