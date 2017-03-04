Colorado bands at South by Southwest

KUSA - Are you ready to rock? Or rap, punk and sing gospel, as the case may be.
Twenty-one bands from Colorado, representing a variety of music genres, are scheduled to head to South by Southwest festival, playing March 10 to 19, according to the event schedule.
The bands from Colorado include
- Annie Booth Trio – jazz funk
- Brent Cowles – rock Americana
- Call Of The Void – hardcore metal
- Cory Kendrix – hip-hop/rap Americana
- Edison – pop folk
- Illenium - electronic
- King James III – hip-hop gospel
- Lords of Fuzz – hard rock
- Muscle Beach – hardcore punk
- Native Daughters – instrumental metal
- Necropanther – death metal
- PIZZA TIME – gangsta pop
- Plastic Daggers – punk rock
- Poison Rites – punk rock
- POVi – pop soul
- Said The Sky – electronic pop
- Slow Caves – indie pop rock
- Sur Ellz – hip-hop R & B
- Wildflowers – folk Americana
- Yawpers – alt country rock
- ytcracker – nerdcore hip-hop/rap
(© 2017 KUSA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs