It may not have taken home "Best Picture" at the Oscars, but La La Land is still getting some love from the Colorado Symphony.

The symphony is set to perform the live score alongside a screening for the musical on July 12 and 14 at the Boettcher Concert Hall.

Tickets start at $15 and go on sale March 3. For more information visit, http://coloradosymphony.org/.

(© 2017 KUSA)