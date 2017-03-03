Could you watch a film in virtual reality?

(Photo: Andrew Sorensen, KUSA)

The Boulder International Film Festival is back this weekend with a twist: they're going virtual.

The 13-year-old festival is hosting a virtual reality pavilion at Galvanize Boulder on Walnut Street. Organizers say they'll have five projects to show off on virtual reality headsets.

Three are actual narrative films.

BIFF founder Kathy Beeck says you're likely to see more VR at film festivals in the near future.

"I think it will play a bigger role as technology advances more and more and as people experience it more and more,” she said. “I think it's a great way to highlight some really cutting edge films and stories.”

The free VR pavilion kicks off at 1 p.m. Friday.

They also have a workshop for people interested in learning how to make their own VR films on Saturday.

For more on the rest of the festival check out their website: https://biff1.com/

(© 2017 KUSA)