Dave Chappelle coming to Red Rocks

Dave Chappelle's comedy show is coming to Colorado.

Red Rocks announced the comedian will perform Thursday, September 17th at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the Red Rocks show go on sale Friday at 10 am on the Red Rocks website. They will start at 60 to 70 dollars.

Chappelle launched two new comedy specials on Netflix this week.

One was filmed in Los Angeles and the other was filmed about two years ago in Austin, Texas.

